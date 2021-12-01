WNCC criminal justice students step in law enforcement’s shoes

After each scenario, Flick would break down what the students did, why it might have been good and why it might have been bad. In the end, though, he said it was up to each individual how they would justify themselves.

“What was the first thing that he did? He brought out his weapon. Was that a bad thing? Maybe. Maybe not,” Flick said to the students while he analyzed one of their attempts at controlling a domestic dispute. “He’s got to be the one that articulates in front of the jury as to why, or to his command, as to why he’s pulling a weapon out in that house. I’m not saying he’s right and I’m not saying he’s wrong at all; I’m just saying he’s got to articulate why.”

As Wasserburger watched her students interact with the simulator and listened to Flick’s advice and experiences, she said she was always learning something new, even though she’s in her seventh year of teaching criminal justice at WNCC.

“I’m always asking as many questions as the kids, because I learn something every time we come and do this,” she said. “…I admire them (law enforcement) and respect them for being willing to put themselves in that position.”

That’s how Tarango said he feels about law enforcement, and he hopes that more people might come to that understanding as well.

“I feel like if we got more of the public in these situations, they wouldn’t understand how your decisions are pretty important in terms of saving somebody’s life, or ending somebody’s life when you have to. So, law enforcement is put in a very difficult position. And this simulator definitely opens your eyes to that,” he said. “…I just feel like law enforcement — people need to understand that there’s a side to that, that they don’t really quite understand, and I don’t fully understand it quite yet, but I’m going to soon, and it’s something that I’m really excited for. And just have a little bit of sympathy for the work that we do.”

