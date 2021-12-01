WNCC criminal justice students step in law enforcement’s shoes

Any good educator will tell you that hands on learning is the best kind of learning. That’s why it was important for Western Nebraska Community College criminal justice instructor Tiffany Wasserburger to get her students in front of the new VirTra V100 law enforcement simulator as soon as possible.
“We’ve been able to do (a simulator) a couple years ago, and the kids learned so much from it,” she said. “And so, when they’re sitting there, and we’re looking at media or we’re discussing case studies, then they remember being in that position, and it just really adds to how they look things.”
Now that the college has a brand new simulator that’s used by law enforcement agencies all across the Panhandle, students finally got the chance to use the same equipment used to train professionals Wednesday morning.
“This is much more sophisticated than the previous one we were using, so the kids are lucky,” Wasserburger said. “They’re here on some of the brand new technology getting their hands on.”
The simulator, which WNCC procured back in August, can play out around 300 different scenarios with an even wider variety of outcomes depending on how the officer, or student, handles the situation.
Because the participants were just college students majoring in criminal justice, the trainers, which included state trooper Tim Flick, took it a little easier on them when they struggled with what to say to the potential criminals. Still, they showed a few times what an escalated situation, such as a domestic violence dispute, can look like.
“We talk about stuff, but until you do it, it’s not really the same thing. And so, I think they’re surprised at how difficult it is,” Wasserburger said. “I think they’re surprised at how quickly things happen. And I think they’re excited but nervous, which I mean, when you’re a cop, I think that’s a lot of what the job is.”
WNCC sophomore Sergio Tarango, who plans on going into the police academy after graduation, admitted to not always knowing what to do in each situation.
“I felt like I was in control of most of the situations, aside from not saying the right thing here or there, but with a little bit of training, I feel like I can handle the situations well,” he said.
Tarango said the experience in front of the simulator definitely changed how he understood what he was learning in class.
“As a criminal justice major, I’ve been very familiar with the situations on paper, but when you’re actually in the situation, it’s a lot different. And, it’s not even close to what you’re going to experience in real life,” he said. “…When you’re just thrown into these situations, it can be tough to react, and you really have to tip your hat to law enforcement.”
The simulation showed Tarango and many of the criminal justice students how often police officers have to make split-second decisions — and the long-term effects those decisions can have.
After each scenario, Flick would break down what the students did, why it might have been good and why it might have been bad. In the end, though, he said it was up to each individual how they would justify themselves.
“What was the first thing that he did? He brought out his weapon. Was that a bad thing? Maybe. Maybe not,” Flick said to the students while he analyzed one of their attempts at controlling a domestic dispute. “He’s got to be the one that articulates in front of the jury as to why, or to his command, as to why he’s pulling a weapon out in that house. I’m not saying he’s right and I’m not saying he’s wrong at all; I’m just saying he’s got to articulate why.”
As Wasserburger watched her students interact with the simulator and listened to Flick’s advice and experiences, she said she was always learning something new, even though she’s in her seventh year of teaching criminal justice at WNCC.
“I’m always asking as many questions as the kids, because I learn something every time we come and do this,” she said. “…I admire them (law enforcement) and respect them for being willing to put themselves in that position.”
That’s how Tarango said he feels about law enforcement, and he hopes that more people might come to that understanding as well.
“I feel like if we got more of the public in these situations, they wouldn’t understand how your decisions are pretty important in terms of saving somebody’s life, or ending somebody’s life when you have to. So, law enforcement is put in a very difficult position. And this simulator definitely opens your eyes to that,” he said. “…I just feel like law enforcement — people need to understand that there’s a side to that, that they don’t really quite understand, and I don’t fully understand it quite yet, but I’m going to soon, and it’s something that I’m really excited for. And just have a little bit of sympathy for the work that we do.”