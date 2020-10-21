WNCC cuts spring break to mitigate possible virus spread

Western Nebraska Community College Board of Governors approved a calendar change that eliminates spring break next semester.

College President Carmen Simone requested the change and said that she recognized the decision was controversial, but felt it was best given the potential spread spring break travel could bring.

“I think it’s a wise move,” Board Member Linda Guzman-Gonzales said before the vote.

The board agreed and unanimously approved the changes. In addition to removing spring break, WNCC’s 2021 spring semester will start a week later than previously planned. Simone said this would allow students and staff an additional week to quarantine if they traveled over the winter break.

“While far from ideal, I firmly believe this supports our mission,” Simone said.

Staff and students would still have April 2 off. April 2 is the Friday before Easter. The spring semester would still end April 30, and the changes approved on Oct. 21 have no bearing on the 2021 summer semester. Simone said faculty pay wouldn’t be reduced as a result of these changes.

“The spring term is long,” Board Chair Lynne Klemke. “I know this is not easy for faculty and staff. It’s probably in their best interests.”