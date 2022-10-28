WNCC Diesel program receives donation, match from machinery companies

The Western Nebraska Community College Foundation received a $25,000 donation from Nebraska Machinery Company for WNCC's Diesel, Truck & Heavy Equipment Technology program.

Gering NMC Branch Operations Manager Bob Sorok presented the check to the Foundation at the September WCCA Board of Governors meeting.

The donation was also eligible for a $25,000 matching grant from the Caterpillar Foundation that the WNCC Foundation applied for and received this month, doubling the gift total.

The funds will be used to purchase educational materials and supplies for the program to support the student's growth and development.

"We are so grateful to Nebraska Machinery Company for their ongoing support of our Diesel, Truck & Heavy Equipment program with their gift and facilitation of the matching grant from Caterpillar Foundation,” said WNCC Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Reisig.

NMC previously made a $20,000 donation to the Diesel program in June 2021, which also qualified for a match from the Caterpillar Foundation.

WNCC students are also eligible to apply for the NMC Student Sponsorship Program that includes two years of paid tuition, books, fees, a complete toolbox and tool set, and much more.

To learn more about the NMC Student Sponsorship program, visit nmccat.com/careers/student-programs.

Contact the WNCC Foundation at 308-630-6550 to learn more about ways to partner and support programs at WNCC. For more information about the Diesel Tech program visit go.wncc.edu/dieseltech.