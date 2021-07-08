WNCC earns 10th ‘Best for Vets’ Distinction by Military Times magazine

SCOTTSBLUFF — For the 10th time since 2010, Western Nebraska Community College has been named a ‘Best for Vets’ colleges by Military Times magazine.

WNCC ranked No. 47 among two-year institutions chosen to the 2021 list based on a survey that hundreds of colleges and institutions nation-wide complete. The survey is used to rank colleges in university culture, academic quality and outcomes, policies, student support, and costs and financial aid in regards to military and veterans services.

“We are extremely excited to have made the “Best for Vets” list for the 10th year,” Christine Wolf, WNCC military & veterans affairs director said. “We are very proud of the services we can provide for our military participants, students, and dependents and plan to continue those service for years to come.”

The ‘Best for Vets’ honor is in addition to earning the Military Friendly® School designation for the 2021-2022 academic year from Military Friendly and its parent company VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. WNCC has earned the Military Friendly® School distinction every year since 2010.