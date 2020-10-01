 Skip to main content
WNCC ends applied ag program in 2020-2021 budget
WNCC axes Ag Program

A student in class at WNCC on Sept. 9, 2020. WNCC requires students wear mask during some instruction.

 JUSTIN GARCIA/Star-Herald

Western Nebraska Community College no longer has an applied agriculture program and has no plans to bring the program as it use to exist back, according to Director of Instruction and Workforce Development Charlie Gregory.

However, Gregory said students interested in learning the applied sciences of agriculture will have the option at WNCC since many of the program’s components were included in current or upcoming programs.

While other programs, such as the journalism program, were cut from the school budget because they failed to garner enough students, the ag program had an opposite problem. Gregory said the college couldn’t find an instructor after the resignation of Lex Larsen.

Larsen resigned from the position effective Aug. 15, 2019, according to a memo from an August 2019 Board of Governors meeting. Fall classes started four days later. Larsen declined an opportunity to be interviewed for this story.

Gregory said that adjunct professors filled the duties throughout the remainder of the school year. He also said WNCC hosted several roundtables to discover the needs of regional employers.

Those roundtables determined that agribusiness — or the business of production, processing and distribution of agricultural products — was something area employers needed in the area. He said the roundtables suggested those aspects were more critical now than ever before.

Gregory said the roundtables also revealed an increasing need and interest for education around the environment and natural resources.

“Conservation is an area that we see a growing interest in,” Gregory said.

Right now, Gregory said he’s looking at what those types of programs might look like if they came to fruition.

Ag mechanics was also included in the list of things the roundtables expressed a need for. Gregory said an upcoming diesel technology program would cover those needs.

WNCC still offers a pre-professional ag program in conjunction with University of Nebraska — Lincoln.​

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

