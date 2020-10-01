WNCC ends applied ag program in 2020-2021 budget

Western Nebraska Community College no longer has an applied agriculture program and has no plans to bring the program as it use to exist back, according to Director of Instruction and Workforce Development Charlie Gregory.

However, Gregory said students interested in learning the applied sciences of agriculture will have the option at WNCC since many of the program’s components were included in current or upcoming programs.

While other programs, such as the journalism program, were cut from the school budget because they failed to garner enough students, the ag program had an opposite problem. Gregory said the college couldn’t find an instructor after the resignation of Lex Larsen.

Larsen resigned from the position effective Aug. 15, 2019, according to a memo from an August 2019 Board of Governors meeting. Fall classes started four days later. Larsen declined an opportunity to be interviewed for this story.

Gregory said that adjunct professors filled the duties throughout the remainder of the school year. He also said WNCC hosted several roundtables to discover the needs of regional employers.