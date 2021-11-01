WNCC flute instructor set to perform recital this week

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College’s Performing and Visual Arts will present WNCC flute instructor, Norman Menzales, in recital on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Norman will be assisted by Juhyun Lee at the piano. The recital will take place at 7 p.m. in the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC. There is no admission charge and no tickets are required. On the program are the Sonata for Recorder and Basso Continuo, HWV 362 by G.F. Handel, the Sonata for Flute and Piano, op. 14 by Robert Muczynski, Infinity for Flute and Piano by Amanda Jane Fox, and the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Lowell Liebermann.
“Norman is such a fabulous musician,” WNCC’s Instrumental Music Director Nathaniel Johnson said. “We’ve had him play here on our faculty recitals, and featured him with our wind ensemble, but what a treat it is to have him play a full recital for us. I’ve heard him play with the Fort Collins Symphony many times, and he’s — he’s just amazing.”
Filipino-American flutist Norman Menzales joined the Great Falls Symphony of Montana as Principal Flute in September 2012 and holds the same position with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and Colorado’s Fort Collins Symphony. Praised for his “...warm, attractive sound” by the Winston-Salem Journal, Menzales has performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic in New York, Chattanooga Symphony and the Western Piedmont Symphony in North Carolina, among others. He has also appeared at the Aspen, Bowdoin, Colorado College, Eastern and Sarasota Music Festivals, and shared the stage with notable conductors and performers including Marin Alsop, Joshua Bell, Renee Fleming, Alan Gilbert, Dame Evelyn Glennie, Gil Shaham, Leonard Slatkin and David Zinman.
As a soloist, Menzales was awarded top prizes in Young Artist Competitions sponsored by the Atlanta, Central Ohio, Pittsburgh and Rochester Flute Associations and performed concerti with the Fort Collins Symphony, North Carolina School of the Arts Solisti Symphony, the Eastman Chamber Orchestra, and Ars Nova Musicians of New York.
An enthusiastic educator, Menzales is on the music faculty at the Festival Internacional de Loja in Ecuador and Western Nebraska Community College. He also maintains a private studio in Montana and gives online lessons to students across the country. Menzales is a founding member and president of the Montana Flute Association, a non-profit organization whose goal is to cultivate, promote, sponsor and develop the appreciation of the flute and flute music among its members and the general public.
Born in Macon, Georgia, Menzales has a Bachelor of Music from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where he studied with Tadeu Coelho, and a Master of Music and Performer’s Certificate from the Eastman School of Music, where he served as a teaching assistant for world-renowned flutist and pedagogue Bonita Boyd.
Collaborative pianist and chamber musician, Juhyun Lee is an instructor of Collaborative Piano at Colorado State University. Lee received her M.M. in Collaborative Piano from the Longy School of Music where she studied with Brian Moll. During her time in Massachusetts, she worked as the primary pianist for the saxophone studios at the New England Conservatory, Boston University and Boston Conservatory, where she worked with the renowned saxophonist Kenneth Radnofsky. After she completed her master’s degree, she worked as a staff pianist at Longy School of Music. Lee has performed in a large number of recitals, concerts and new music festivals, including a world premiere performance of Charles Strouse’s Sonata for Horn and Piano and Armand Qualliotine’s Duo for Piano and Alto Saxophone. As an orchestral pianist, she performed in Jordan Hall as a guest keyboardist with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project in 2014.
Lee continued her studies with Andrew Campbell at Arizona State University, where she received her Doctorate of Musical Arts in Collaborative Piano and Chamber Music in 2019. At ASU, she served as a teaching assistant, received special talent awards and was the primary pianist for the ASU’s top large ensembles, including the ASU Symphony and Wind Orchestra. In 2016, she attended the professional program SongFest in Los Angeles, and the Bowdoin International Music Festival in Maine as a performance associate awarded with a full scholarship.
As an active collaborator, she was invited to perform at the 47th National Flute Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2019 and Mid-Atlantic Flute Convention in Washington D.C. in 2020, and to be the staff pianist at MCC’s Summer Flute Project in Mesa, Arizona. She performed in faculty recitals and a chamber music concert and has been appointed as a returning guest artist for the MCC Summer Flute Project in the following year.
Lee published A New Piano Reduction of the Nielsen Flute Concerto in December 2019.