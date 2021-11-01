WNCC flute instructor set to perform recital this week

As a soloist, Menzales was awarded top prizes in Young Artist Competitions sponsored by the Atlanta, Central Ohio, Pittsburgh and Rochester Flute Associations and performed concerti with the Fort Collins Symphony, North Carolina School of the Arts Solisti Symphony, the Eastman Chamber Orchestra, and Ars Nova Musicians of New York.

An enthusiastic educator, Menzales is on the music faculty at the Festival Internacional de Loja in Ecuador and Western Nebraska Community College. He also maintains a private studio in Montana and gives online lessons to students across the country. Menzales is a founding member and president of the Montana Flute Association, a non-profit organization whose goal is to cultivate, promote, sponsor and develop the appreciation of the flute and flute music among its members and the general public.

Born in Macon, Georgia, Menzales has a Bachelor of Music from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where he studied with Tadeu Coelho, and a Master of Music and Performer’s Certificate from the Eastman School of Music, where he served as a teaching assistant for world-renowned flutist and pedagogue Bonita Boyd.