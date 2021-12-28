WNCC Foundation awarded $369K grant to increase safety across 3 campuses

The Western Nebraska Community College Foundation has been awarded $369,000 from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program for States to fund increased safety measures on WNCC’s three campuses in Alliance, Scottsbluff and Sidney.

The purpose of the grant, funded by the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency (DHS/FEMA) and administered through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is to make operations safer through the purchase of physical security enhancements and training of personnel.

“The grant will allow WNCC the opportunity to enhance safety across all WNCC campuses,” Nancy Hall, WNCC administrative management director, said. “With limited resources, and multiple competing critical needs, this grant will provide funding for safety features, equipment, training, and exercises that may otherwise be delayed.”

The funding will be used on all three campuses to enhance electronic door access control systems, install vehicle barriers at building entrances, increase perimeter security of WNCC facilities, and provide National Incident Management System (NIMS) training and exercises for WNCC leadership.

The WNCC Foundation qualified for the grant program as a 501(c)3 nonprofit entity supporting the mission and work of Western Nebraska Community College and the communities it serves. To learn more or support the work of the WNCC Foundation, contact Executive Director Jennifer Reisig at 308-630-6550 or foundation@wncc.edu.