Western Nebraska Community College President Greg Dart will host open houses at all three WNCC campuses to meet members of the community.

“It is a pleasure to start my tenure at this outstanding institution,” said Dart. “I am amazed by all of the wonderful things happening on our campuses and look forward to meeting members of our communities.”

The Alliance Campus Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Sep. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room.

The WCCA Board of Governors will host a welcome reception on the Scottsbluff Campus for Dart following the Oct. 4 board meeting from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. where the community is invited to meet Dart as well as members of the board.

Dart was named president in April and he took the helm of the college in July. Previously, Dart served as the chief campus administrator for 10 years at Utah State University-Eastern.

Dart believes that in rural Nebraska, partnerships are the lifeblood of success.

“I am thrilled to get to meet members of the community and look for ways that we can work together to accomplish vital things for western Nebraska,” said Dart. “I know together we can accomplish things that we could not do on our own.”

The first open house was held on Sept. 7 at the Sidney campus.