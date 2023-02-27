Western Nebraska Community College kicked off its spring public response tour with a first session in Scottsbluff on Monday afternoon.

The session took place on WNCC’s Scottsbluff campus and featured a presentation along with a question and answer segment. This spring tour is a follow-up to the listening sessions that took place across the Panhandle last year. The response tour will once again include stops in each of the 12 counties in WNCC’s service area.

WNCC interim president John Marrin began the session by presenting some of the trends from the listening tour concerning issues facing the communities visited and how WNCC can address those areas. One of the largest topics of discussion among those in attendance was an increased focus on career and technical education options, which is tied closely to a need for affordable housing and shortage of trained tradespeople across the service area.

“Housing is an issue," Marrin said. "We can train folks in building trades. We can do an awful lot of work even with communities. I think there are some funding opportunities out there that we can probably use to help a community rebuild and remodel a couple of houses, but we need students and we need faculty."

Marrin and Workforce & Lifelong Learning Executive Director Doug Mader encouraged the community partners in attendance to help spread the word that the college is in need of trade professionals to serve as instructors, and made clarifications regarding the qualifications for those roles.

“We’re looking for a minimum of fours years of experience in that trade,” Mader explained. “So a licensed electrician, a plumber with four years (experience), carpenter with four years (experience), or more. They don’t have to have a degree to do those things.”

WNCC’s current focus is on four trades: general carpentry, HVACR (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration), plumbing and electrical. All four programs are based on curriculum from the National Center for Construction Education and Research, and are designed so that students who complete their program will receive a Level I certification in their trade

“We’re looking to do just enough skills to get people entry-level jobs in these fields,” Mader said. “We want to get people out as fast as we can with a good base, good skills, good knowledge, so that week one, they can be an asset to companies.”

Mader also said that the college hopes to offer programs on nights and weekends so that interested parties who are currently employed can participate and broaden their horizons. This model would also allow currently employed tradespeople to serve as instructors and mentors without cutting into their workdays.

Other topics of conversation included WNCC’s new strategic plan focused on reenvisioning how the college measures and achieves success, the reintroduction of community coordinators in each county of the college’s service area to facilitate discourse between the college and the communities it represents, and the ongoing search for a new college president.

Marrin said that the Western Community College Area Board of Governors is expected to request that the new college president continue the trend of hosting listening tours and keeping communication channels open with the communities in the college’s service area.

WNCC’s spring public response tour will continue at the following locations and dates: Morrill County, March 1, 1-2:30 p.m., Prairie Winds Community Center, Bridgeport; Banner County, March 6, 10-11 a.m., Laura Lee's Double L Country Store, Harrisburg; Cheyenne County, March 10, 1-2:30 p.m., WNCC Sidney Campus; Deuel County, March 13, 1-2:30 p.m., Buffalo Creek Coffee, Chappell; Sioux County, March 31, 1-2 p.m., Sioux County Schools, Harrison; Box Butte County, April 5, 1-2:30 p.m., WNCC Alliance campus; Grant County, April 12, 1-2 p.m., Hyannis, courthouse meeting room; Cherry County April 17, 1-2 p.m., Cody-Kilgore School; Sheridan County, April 21, 1 to 2 p.m., Security First Center, Coffee Shop Area, Rushville; Dawes County, April 24, 1 to 2:30 p.m., The Bean Broker, Chadron; Garden County, April 26, 1-2:30 p.m., The Chubby Rhino Restaurant, Oshkosh; and Kimball County, May 3, 1-2:30 p.m., Nebraska Coffee, Kimball.

For more information, contact Jennifer Dicken at dickenj@wncc.edu or 308-635-6101.