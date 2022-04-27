WNCC leaders seek community input as college readies for strategic plan

Western Nebraska Community College leadership heard from constituents in the community during a listening session Wednesday. Around two dozen community members attended the session at which leaders advised of the college’s strategic planning process and touted the programs that are doing well.

Listening sessions will be conducted in each of the 13 counties in the WNCC service area and several have already been held, including Wednesday’s event at the Gering Civic Center.

The conversation was led by the college’s interim president John Marrin, who asked participants a series of questions regarding the college. These included what the county needs more or less of from WNCC, how the college can develop future talent and how the college is perceived in the community.

“We’re really asking for those specific programs they would like to see in the future,” Marrin said. “... So far they (the sessions) have been incredibly informative.”

Marrin said these will be completed by June and that the college will return to each county in the fall to share how they’ve utilized the information. Several members of the WCCA Board of Governors were also in attendance.

He said many residents have discussed the need for additional classes on trades at the college, such as construction, wiring and HVAC work. Indeed, this was the second topic brought up at Wednesday’s forum after Marrin had asked his first question.

Some other requests brought up were for additional lecture series, more dual-credit classes and for the college to expand outreach with local groups and businesses. Attendees also brought up a desire for meaningful internships and for a focus on both teacher and student retention in the school and the community.

Many attendees shared their own stories as to what they or their family members got out of a WNCC education, with the anecdotes being positive ones. Attendees were a mixture of invitees from the community and members of the general public.

“We want as wide a variety of citizens as we can possibly get,” Marrin said.

Marrin also asked about barriers residents experienced enrolling in the college and what experiences they felt the college is best at providing.

Gering Public Schools’ Community Engagement Director Jennifer Sibal identified a few specific barriers. She said some of her students had said the college’s learning management system, Blackboard, could be difficult to use and that some students said registering for summer courses could be tricky.

As for particular experiences, attendees pointed to enhancing the roles of sports and arts at the college to expand its outreach to the community.

“The college really serves as a cultural hub,” Michelle Coolidge, the community development director of Twin Cities Development said.

Marrin said the information gleaned from this and other listening sessions will be used to construct a strategic plan for 2023. It will also be used as criteria to select a full-time college president in the future.

A listening session in Banner County will be held on April 29 at Laura Lee’s Double L Country Store on Highway 71 from 10-11 a.m. Remaining sessions have been scheduled for Deuel County (Chappell) on May 4; Garden County (Lewellen) on May 11; Sioux County (Harrison) on May 12, Kimball County (Kimball) on May 25; and Grant County (Hyannis) on June 1. A session in Cherry County has not yet been scheduled. For additional information about the listening sessions, visit wncc.edu.

