WNCC named to Best for Vets list by Military Times magazine

Western Nebraska Community College has been named to the 2022 Military Times Best for Vets Colleges list for the 11th time since 2010.

WNCC ranked No. 47 among two-year institutions chosen to the 2022 list based on a survey that hundreds of colleges and institutions nation-wide complete. The survey is used to rank colleges in university culture, academic quality and outcomes, policies, student support, and costs and financial aid in regards to military and veterans services.

"We are extremely excited to have made the Best for Vets list for the 11th year," Mike Millikin, WNCC military and veterans affairs director, said in a press release. "We are very proud of the services we can provide for our military participants, students, and dependents and plan to continue those service for years to come."

The Best for Vets honor is in addition to earning the Military Friendly® School designation for the 2022-2023 academic year from Military Friendly and its parent company VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. WNCC has earned the Military Friendly® School distinction every year since 2010.

The WNCC Military & Veterans Affairs Office serves as a certification site for Veterans Administration education benefits, and handles assistance with benefits applications, academic advising, college curriculum, and any additional information on veteran services in the region. The office also hosts the TRIO Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program, which was recently approved for an additional five-year grant from the Department of Education. TRIO VUB provides academic, career, and financial assistance to qualified veterans at no cost, as well as organized social and cultural activities.

"TRIO VUB offers free printing, school supplies, tutoring, comradery and knowledge of VA education benefits," Millikin said. "We often have guest speakers, and activities where we provide food. Veterans students can also take advantage of the snacks in our pantry area. It's a fun place to learn and make friends with people that have similar experiences. We really enjoy meeting new veterans in the area."

The full Military Times 2022 Best for Vets two-year college list can be found by visiting colleges.militarytimes.com. For more information regarding WNCC's Military & Veterans Affairs Office or Veterans Upward Bound program, contact Millikin at 308-635-6152 or millikin@wncc.edu.