 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WNCC, NBDC offering development class for southern Panhandle businesses
0 comments

WNCC, NBDC offering development class for southern Panhandle businesses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIDNEY — The Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) is sponsoring a class exclusively for businesses in the southern Panhandle to attract more customers and become more profitable.

The course, Destination Business Creation taught by Jon Schallert, will be held on the Western Nebraska Community College Sidney Campus, on July 13 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“The Destination Creation course provides an opportunity for our local small business owners to get information and skills that they can implement now to make their business more profitable,” WNCC Workforce Development Director Doug Mader said. “Jon Schallert delivers valuable and actionable knowledge in a fresh and enjoyable way. We’re excited to partner with the Nebraska Business Development Center to bring this training to Sidney this summer. We hope local businesses will be able to take advantage of this great opportunity.”

During the workshop, attendees will learn tools and tactics to attract high-spending customers, create customer relationships, and increase publicity of their business.

Following the workshop, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Schallert to discuss their current challenges and get a more personalized look at how his Destination business principles can be applied to them.

Complimentary registration is sponsored by the NBDC and lunch will be provided by WNCC. To sign up, visit nbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/9565. The deadline to register is July 12. For more information, contact Mader at maderd@wncc.edu, or NBDC’s Sara Bennett at bennettsa2@unk.edu.

0 comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Chancellor: ‘Our commitment here is strong’
Education

Chancellor: ‘Our commitment here is strong’

  • Updated

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced during a visit to the Panhandle Research and Extension Center that the search process for a director for the center is set to begin. The center has been headed by interim director Jeff Bradshaw since March 2020. 

Education

Morning tunes

The Gering High School summer band has taken to the streets these past couple of weeks to rehearse for their marching escapade in the Oregon T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News