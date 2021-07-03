WNCC, NBDC offering development class for southern Panhandle businesses

SIDNEY — The Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) is sponsoring a class exclusively for businesses in the southern Panhandle to attract more customers and become more profitable.

The course, Destination Business Creation taught by Jon Schallert, will be held on the Western Nebraska Community College Sidney Campus, on July 13 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“The Destination Creation course provides an opportunity for our local small business owners to get information and skills that they can implement now to make their business more profitable,” WNCC Workforce Development Director Doug Mader said. “Jon Schallert delivers valuable and actionable knowledge in a fresh and enjoyable way. We’re excited to partner with the Nebraska Business Development Center to bring this training to Sidney this summer. We hope local businesses will be able to take advantage of this great opportunity.”

During the workshop, attendees will learn tools and tactics to attract high-spending customers, create customer relationships, and increase publicity of their business.

Following the workshop, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Schallert to discuss their current challenges and get a more personalized look at how his Destination business principles can be applied to them.

Complimentary registration is sponsored by the NBDC and lunch will be provided by WNCC. To sign up, visit nbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/9565. The deadline to register is July 12. For more information, contact Mader at maderd@wncc.edu, or NBDC’s Sara Bennett at bennettsa2@unk.edu.