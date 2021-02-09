WNCC observes Black History Month with slate of events

Black History Month is a regular occurrence at Western Nebraska Community College. But the 2021 rendition of the yearly celebration and recognition of Black culture and community comes in a different context this year.
“We have students that identify as African American,” Maricia Guzmán, multicultural and international student support director at WNCC, said. “To hear their voices and give them the space to share their experiences and perspectives — that’s very important.”
After renewed conversation and outrage last year over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — as well as other high profile police shootings of black people — Guzmán said it was especially important to carve out the time to talk about race.
“We could do a fun art activity, we could do a trivia game but that’s very basic, that’s very surface level,” Guzmán said. “What I’m excited about is our 'History of the N-Word' or Breonna Taylor discussions. That is truly going to help individuals — whether they’re African American or not — be able to interact with some of the challenges that are specifically impacting the Black community more than other communities.”
The “History of the N-Word” discussion will take place on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. via Zoom and in the Pioneer Hall (Toadstool) Conference Room. Guzmán said the purpose of the event was to show students the word in a historical context.
“We’ve had instances where students have used the word in passing,” Guzmán said. “If they don’t identify as African American, it can create conflict because the students don’t fully have an understanding of all the historical implications of that word.”
The discussion is a repeat of a similar event last year, Guzmán said.
“We had a really good conversation. So I’m looking forward to doing that again,” she said.
While that discussion is open to the public, another about the 2020 police shooting of Breonna Taylor is reserved for WNCC students.
That event, which takes place on Feb. 17, also seeks to examine the event in a historical context. Taylor, a Black woman and health care worker, was killed by police in March 2020.
“We’re hoping to kind of help train them so that when things do happen, that they’re looking at it from multiple different perspectives, and then coming up with their own interpretations of the event,” Guzmán said.
She added that the discussion was reserved for students because it was the first time the college was going anything like that. If it goes well, Guzmán said she hopes to have similar discussions in March and April.
Additionally, Guzmán said the college is having an art event on all three campuses, a trivia event at the Sidney campus, and a Cajun (Soul Food) dinner at Bishop Dining Hall on Feb. 16.