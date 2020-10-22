WNCC performing arts goes virtual for 2020-21 school year

Any actor will tell you acting for the camera is not the same as acting on stage in front of a live audience. But then when you take those two different types of acting and blend them together, it’s another form entirely.
Finding the balance between the two is difficult, according to WNCC theater instructor Francesca Mintowt-Czyz, but that’s exactly what WNCC performing arts students are doing.
Due to COVID-19, the entire 2020-21 visual and performing arts season has been moved to a virtual format. The theater students got a taste of that this past spring with their make-do virtual performance of “Macbeth.”
“With ‘Macbeth,’ all the students had gone home. I mailed out their costumes, they self-taped their individual performances,” Mintowt-Czyz said. “The camera quality was different based on what cameras they had. They had to figure out their own lighting; they did their own makeup and hair.”
That experience was much different than their latest virtual performance, “Riptides,” in which they were able to act in front of a camera together instead of apart. Nevertheless, it was still a much different experience than performing for a live audience.
“Acting for the camera is always more intimate,” Mintowt-Czyz said. “There is a heightened awareness that the viewer is three feet away instead of 30 feet away.”
She said her students have been very cautious when performing and rehearsing. The students practiced social distancing and wore face masks during rehearsals, and only took the face masks off for filming. Even then, the filming was done in short bursts with a lot of time in between to allow the theater to air out between takes.
Despite the extra procedures taken, Mintowt-Czyz said it was much better to perform in person with each other.
“Having actors on stage all together allows us to create a real sense of community which is what I hope for every ensemble,” she said. “There is a beautiful trust built between actors…we considered it a luxury when we were all in one space.”
What’s even more impressive is their most recent production, “Riptides,” was not only done while jumping through the extra hoops because of COVID-19, but it was also almost entirely a student production.
Students made their costumes, designed their sets, built their props. A student directed the lights and another student filmed. They even collaborated with the writer Therese Ramstedt in writing the show.
“I have just been so humbled by all the students who are so dedicated to their craft,” Mintowt-Czyz said. “We are so lucky to have so many people that just want to create theater.”
The theater arts’ next performance, which will be “A Christmas Carol,” will premiere Nov. 27. All performing arts programs, including instrumental and vocal music, will air virtually and can be viewed for free on WNCC’s YouTube page. For a full schedule of their 2020-21 performances, visit wncc.edu/community/performing-arts.
