WNCC performing arts goes virtual for 2020-21 school year

She said her students have been very cautious when performing and rehearsing. The students practiced social distancing and wore face masks during rehearsals, and only took the face masks off for filming. Even then, the filming was done in short bursts with a lot of time in between to allow the theater to air out between takes.

Despite the extra procedures taken, Mintowt-Czyz said it was much better to perform in person with each other.

“Having actors on stage all together allows us to create a real sense of community which is what I hope for every ensemble,” she said. “There is a beautiful trust built between actors…we considered it a luxury when we were all in one space.”

What’s even more impressive is their most recent production, “Riptides,” was not only done while jumping through the extra hoops because of COVID-19, but it was also almost entirely a student production.

Students made their costumes, designed their sets, built their props. A student directed the lights and another student filmed. They even collaborated with the writer Therese Ramstedt in writing the show.

“I have just been so humbled by all the students who are so dedicated to their craft,” Mintowt-Czyz said. “We are so lucky to have so many people that just want to create theater.”