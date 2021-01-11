WNCC preparing for Spring 2021 semester

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College has updated its Safe Operating Protocols for students, faculty, staff, and community members in preparation of the Spring 2021 semester.

Classes for the Spring 2021 semester will begin, in-person, Monday, Jan. 18. The last day for returning students to register for classes is Sunday, Jan. 17. For new students, the deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 15. In addition, WNCC’s Workforce Development, Adult Education, and Lifelong Learning programs will resume in-person on Jan. 18.

“While we always appreciate the energy students bring to our campuses, we are especially excited to have them return this spring,” WNCC President Dr. Carmen Simone said. “Our faculty and staff are eager to begin this semester.”

WNCC will continue to implement the same protocols used during the fall semester regarding facial coverings. Facial coverings must be worn by students, faculty, staff, and community members at all times, unless they are alone, behind closed doors. Students in their own residence hall rooms are not required to wear a face covering.