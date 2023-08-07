Western Nebraska Community College’s seventh president, Greg Dart, officially stepped into his role at the college about one month ago. Dart sat down with the Star-Herald to discuss the present and future of WNCC, his first priorities as president and his impression of the community he now calls home.

Dart, who is an Alaska native, previously served as the chief campus administrator for Utah State University Eastern in addition to working at other rural community colleges in Utah and Ohio.

He was selected as WNCC’s president after a rigorous search process that included more than 40 candidates. Deciding factors in his selection by the Western Community College Area Board of Governors included his emphasis on strong communication and passion for rural community colleges.

Impressions of WNCC and Communities

Dart praised the quality of the many communities across WNCC’s service area that he has been introduced to so far. In particular, he said that the people of the Panhandle have made him and his family feel right at home in a short amount of time.

“It’s a great community. What I was looking for in a place was a small town with opportunities for me professionally as well as for my kids and family. A town that felt family friendly, a place we felt like we could be at home, and that’s definitely what we found here,” he said. “The biggest thing that stands out over everything is the people. You’re in a place where people have chosen to be here and love it and are so welcoming.”

When asked what attracted him to WNCC, Dart said that the college had everything that he was looking for in addition to offering a unique opportunity to make a substantial difference in the lives of students and the direction and impact of the college.

“What drew me here was that I was looking for an opportunity at a smaller school. I feel like you have the opportunity to make a bigger difference at the smaller schools. The three campuses of WNCC and the communities they serve very much fit what I was looking for,” Dart said. “And there’s so much good that’s happening here.”

Dart said he is impressed by WNCC’s programming and partnerships, including its powerline program in Alliance, health science partnerships with providers like University of Nebraska Medical Center, pipeline from high school with dual credit programs and much more.

He also noted the presence of countless WNCC alumni who have remained in the area and the obvious impact that the college has made on their lives both professionally and personally.

“One other thing that has really impressed me, I’ve been blown away by how many alumni are in this community. From my next door neighbor to people I see in meetings, they say, ‘I went to WNCC,’ and to hear the pride they say that with is really neat.”

Role of Community Colleges

Dart shared his vision of what community colleges — particularly those in rural areas — can and should be. He sees such institutions as vital building blocks in their communities because of their ability to address the physical, educational and professional needs of people there in order to develop them and accomplish their goals.

“The community college has to fill the need of all education paths following high school. That’s for adult learners, that’s for recent high school graduates, that’s for people who want to transfer education, that’s for people who want to get a skill and quickly get into the workforce,” he said. “I think that’s something this institution does very well is find those niches and find the way that works best to prepare those who will then continue to build and sustain this region.”

He also expressed his belief that the forward march of time should always be acknowledged in order to keep programming up to date. He used the example of the once revolutionary movie rental company, Redbox, to illustrate how quickly things can become outdated without proper adaptation.

“An innovation from 10 years ago is now obsolete,” he said. “We need to be looking at what the needs are right now, and they are a lot different than what they were 10 years ago and what they’ll be 10 years from now.”

Initial Priorities

Dart said that his first priority as president was immediately clear to him thanks to the recent completion of WNCC’s new strategic plan, which focuses on student success, academic excellence, community partnerships and institutional vitality.

“Everything that I read (in the plan) rang true to what I was seeing and what I was feeling, and that’s useless if it’s sitting on a bookcase somewhere and it’s not really guiding what you’re doing,” Dart said. “We need to take those ideas and those concepts and figure out what that means for strategy and tactics and how we operationalize that strategic plan in a very real way.”

Dart’s second priority is integrating himself and his family into the communities served by WNCC, which he said is an important factor in helping them get what they need from the college as well as being a fulfilling experience in its own right.

“I just left a community that I had been in for 10 years,” he said. ‘I was fully integrated, and my whole family was fully integrated… To really understand how to serve the community, I have to understand the community. It’s really 13 counties that we’re serving that I need to understand. I need to know their needs and challenges, so integrating in that way is going to be vital.”

Dart also recognized the potential WNCC holds as a partner institution for countless other organizations in the Panhandle and how sharing resources with others makes accomplishing large goals more attainable.

The third priority is the continued development of a strategic enrollment management plan at WNCC. Dart said that he has a good amount of experience in this area and sees it as a method of fighting the declining enrollment numbers at community colleges everywhere.

“If you look at community colleges across the nation, they’re struggling with enrollment,” he said. “Part of that is that you see senior classes that are going down. Part of that is because the unemployment rate in this area is so low. People aren’t looking at the opportunity to go back to school as a chance for something new. We need to understand how we’re meeting the needs of our community: adult learners, traditional aged learners, high schoolers. Putting together a plan that helps us to be viable and meet those needs is a big priority.”

Opportunities for Improvement

On the subject of opportunities for improvement at WNCC, Dart first mentioned the decline of in-person instruction at the college’s Alliance and Sidney campuses brought on primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes that remote education has a place, but that some thought must be given to when and how it is utilized.

“As you can imagine, it doesn’t meet the needs of every student. I think we need a clear idea of things that should be taught face to face,” Dart said.

He also pointed out opportunities for WNCC to offer more programming on evenings and weekends, which would provide a chance for potential students who are already employed full time to enrich their lives or pursue a new career goal without quitting their current jobs.

As a whole, Dart expressed his enthusiasm for what is currently happening at WNCC and the direction the college is heading thanks to its dedicated stakeholders and the foresight of its leadership.