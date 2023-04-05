As Western Nebraska Community College continues its search for a new president, the second candidate being considered for the post, Greg Dart, spoke about his qualifications and positions Wednesday.

Dart, featured during a candidate forum at the Scottsbluff campus, currently serves as chief campus administrator for Utah State University Eastern. He previously held the positions of vice chancellor of student affairs and enrollment services and director of enrollment services at the same college, in addition to positions at Zane State College in rural Ohio and Snow College in rural Utah.

Dart received his Masters of Education in instructional technology from Utah State University, and has completed coursework for a Doctorate of Education in higher education administration from Northeastern University, pending the completion of his dissertation.

During his opening statement, Dart compared his own life and career experience to WNCC and its service area. As a native of Anchorage, Alaska, he attended a rural community early in his education career and maintains a strong focus on that particular type of institution.

“I ended up at Snow College for my first two years of undergrad, which is a rural residential community college. That was my foray into what higher education was all about. Prior to that, I thought college was something other people did,” he said. “I believe very strongly in rural residential education, so I think that western Nebraska checks all the boxes for (my family).”

WNCC faculty, staff, and community members then asked Dart questions on a variety of topics, the answers to many of which are summarized below.

WNCC has three campuses, how would you be visible and engaged on all three?

Dart said that he would not draw the line at being engaged and visible on WNCC’s three campuses, but that he finds it crucial to be present in the communities that they belong to as well because community colleges and their communities are impossible to separate and treat as individual entities.

“I think it’s vital as a president that you’re visible not only on those campuses, but in those communities,” he said. “The president needs to be there. They need to spend time on that campus and in those communities, getting to know the differences and the needs in those communities.”

He said that he’s experienced firsthand the sort of treatment that remote campuses are often subjected to, like playing second fiddle to the main campus, and that he would focus on preventing any of WNCC’s campuses from experiencing the same.

““I’m about 180 miles from what I call the mothership of Utah State University, and I’ve said that it takes me three hours to get there, but it must take a lot longer to get to where I’m at because I seem to be getting up there more often than anyone is coming to where I’m at. That's what it feels like to be off the main campus.”

What is your experience with career and technical education programs and workforce development?

Dart said that his entire 17 year career in higher education has been spent at institutions with a strong focus on career and technical education programs. He sees the purpose of such programs as a direct answer to the needs of the community, sometimes on rather short notice.

“The most important thing that I’ve learned in my time working in career and technical education is the ability to be nimble,” he said. “Meeting the needs in the communities you serve is such an important part of what career and technical education is all about.”

Dart recounted some stories from his tenure at Utah State University Eastern about how the school was able to assess or predict the workforce needs of its community and respond quickly after the closure of coal mining operations and the advent of a local employer’s rapid expansion to illustrate the flexibility and awareness that he finds necessary in workforce development programs.

“I believe that any time you’re talking about career and technical education or workforce education, you’ve got to be looking at what those needs are. You’ve got to be plugged in very deeply with the communities you serve,” he said.

What is your experience with diversity, equity, and inclusion and how could this institution improve in those areas?

Dart shared a story about his learning process in this particular field, and the lesson he learned about how a half-hearted commitment to it does no good for anybody. When he arrived at Utah State University Eastern in 2012, he said he realized that the campus did not have a DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) office or diversity center. He worked to make those resources available, and once they were ready, he realized that they did nothing without a culture of promoting them.

“Having an office means nothing. Having it as a lens that you see everything you see through and every decision you make is what’s important, and making sure that everyone else can see through that lens,” he said.

For WNCC specifically, Dart said that improving diversity, equity and inclusion came down to an entire institutional buy-in to those principles to ensure that no one is made to feel uncomfortable simply for being themselves.

“More than anything it is a commitment that has to come both from the bottom-up and the top-down,” he said. “You’re committed as an institution in every way to being as diverse or more diverse than the community you serve. Sometimes, that’s difficult. I think it’s vital. I don’t think that we can ignore the differences of our students, our faculty, our staff and our communities and expect that those things will just take care of themselves.”

How do you approach staff and faculty relationships and how have you built trust and rapport with them?

Dart said that the COVID-19 pandemic taught everyone a lesson that those who work in institutions with a wide geographical service area were already aware: that groups of people who work together cannot always be in the same room, and that relationships must be built in other ways. He said that his go-to method for accomplishing this is what he calls "radical transparency," a philosophy that he integrated into many of his answers throughout the forum.

“A sugar-coated view of what’s going on or hiding things that are potentially negative is how distrust occur," he said. "I also believe very strongly that it’s vital you know the campuses you serve and know the people on those campuses. Taking the time there is a big part of that."

According to Dart, trust is a byproduct of being together through both the good and bad times, and can only be nurtured between people who work and communicate closely. As such, it is important to get to know those you are trusting with important jobs across all three campuses.

Can you speak to how you see accountability as an institutional norm or value?

“One of the strongest powers in our world is what I call ‘joined accountability,’” Dart said. “You know that you can hold me accountable, and I know that I can hold you accountable. That we together can do things that none of us could do alone. Together, we will succeed or we will fail, but you know you’re going to put in what you can and I’ll put in what I can.”

He also outlined his intention as a leader to hold everyone accountable for believing and working to make the institution the best that it can possibly be, and that he should be held to that standard as well.

“I believe that faculty, staff, and students have chosen to be here. They have other choices, and they’ve made a choice to be here. They want to make this institution the best possible. You can hold me accountable to that,” he said.

What are your thoughts on the role of the arts in the academic community and community at large?

Dart shared his passion for the arts, and explained how important they are to a well-rounded education. He said that the arts bring out critical thinking and communication skills in people of all ages that otherwise might not have been unlocked.

“We cannot forget the things that make life more well-rounded,” he said. “You see critical thinking that you don’t see in other ways. You see the ability to communicate that’s difficult to find in other ways.”

In terms of promoting arts in the community, Dart said that colleges and universities have an important role to play in sharing creative work with their service area.

“I believe that we have vital roles. We have taxpayer funded facilities that aren’t open at all times that could be homes for programs,” he said. “We have a duty to share the arts in meaningful ways… especially in rural communities.”

Candidate George McNulty was interviewed on April 3. The final presidential candidate forum featuring candidate Todd Brand will take place on Thursday, April 13 in the John N. Harms Center on WNCC’s Scottsbluff campus at 4:30 p.m.

The Western Community College Area Board of Governors is expected to announce its selection for WNCC president at its regular meeting on Wednesday, April 19.