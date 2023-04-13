The third and final candidate for the position of president at Western Nebraska Community College, Samuel (Todd) Brand, spoke about his qualifications and views on running a community college in an open forum on the school’s Scottsbluff campus on Thursday evening.

Brand currently serves as chief academic officer at Ashland Community & Technical College in Ashland, Kentucky. Prior to that, he held the positions of arts and letters series director, fine arts/communications division chair, and lead speech faculty at Meridian Community College in Meridian, Mississippi, between 2006 and 2019.

Brand holds a Doctorate of Philosophy with a major in community college leadership and minor in economics from Mississippi State University as well as a Master of Science in communication from Mississippi College.

In his opening statement, Brand shared his varied and eclectic background as well as sharing how much of his experience has always been working toward the end goal of becoming a college president.

“I started my career out in coaching in Mississippi. I moved to the community college level three years into my career, where I continued to coach basketball and teach public speaking,” he said. “I also got 18 hours in economics along the way, so I’ve also taught macro and micro economics. I also learned to direct plays, which was very much like coaching a sports team. But I’ve always had a dream of being a college president.”

As with previous candidates, WNCC faculty, staff and community members asked Dart questions on a variety of topics, the answers to many of which are summarized below.

Why WNCC and why now?

Brand explained that he was born and raised in rural America, and that despite its differences, western Nebraska was a very comfortable environment that bears more similarities to Mississippi, where he spent the bulk of his career in higher education, than his current institution.

“As we were driving over, until we started seeing the bluffs and those things, the area looked exactly like where I grew up. It’s a combination of that and a difference in the way that colleges are run,” he said. “You have the same programs, residence halls, athletics, the arts … all of those things are important to me. So the look and feel of the campus is like where I’m from, the way I was raised in community college leadership, so to speak.”

How do you approach staff and faculty relationships, and how have you built rapport with those audiences?

Brand began his answer by explaining that he doesn’t see a large distinction between faculty and staff, that he treats them as one and the same, and that both are important pieces that supplement the most important group at any college: the student body.

“They’re the same thing essentially. When you say ‘faculty and staff,’ I see one group,” he said. “I see the most important thing as the students. It’s the student body, and I like that metaphor. The faculty are the heart of the body, and the staff are the circulatory system that powers it. They have to be able to work in concert.”

He described his philosophy of building relationships, which he sees as a process that should be approached one person at a time. Brand also discussed how his approach stems from his identity as a coach whose job is allow players to perform their best.

“I’m a coach,” he said. “My job is to remove obstacles out of your path, to get you what you need to help our students achieve success. That’s my number one job. It’s not to enforce policy or tell you what to do, it’s to empower you to do your job so that I can get out of the way and let you do the magic that allows students to succeed.”

What is your background in diversity, equity, and inclusion and how would you apply it at this college?

Brand said that creating and maintaining an environment of diversity and inclusion (DEI) came naturally to him as he has only ever worked with diverse student bodies, and that he firmly believes diversity can’t be relegated to the status of an initiative or conversation piece, it must be a consistent and natural part of everyday actions.

“When I was at (Meridian Community College), DEI was not a buzzword like it is today in education, it was just something that we did. It was part of what we did. For DEI to succeed in colleges, it can’t be an initiative, it can’t be something we talk about and go to conferences about. It’s got to be a natural part of what you do. When it becomes that, then we’ve achieved what we need to achieve.”

He offered specific examples of his efforts to select theatrical productions focused on diverse casts during the time that he was heavily involved in arts programing at Meridian Community College.

“When I started working with the theater department, I noticed that in all the shows we were doing, there were no diverse roles and there were no roles for people of color, and I said, ‘We’ve got to change that.’ So our first show that we did was ‘The Wiz’, and it was an incredible experience. That continued to be a focus for us,” he said.

How would you work with the external audience, the community?

Brand described how his role as a community liaison has functioned differently in his various positions, including work with school districts, media outlets, and industry partners in different capacities.

“As a fine arts division chair, I interfaced a whole bunch with the community, especially our local schools, because that was our pipeline of students. When they put me over arts and letters, not only was I doing those things, but I also had to market an entire season of cultural offerings to the community, so I was the point person for the college with those matters with newspapers, TV, radio,” Brand said. “In my role as CAO at Ashland, it’s been different because I’ve worked more with business and industry partners.”

He went on to explain his mentality of focusing on building relationships with the largest employment industries in the college’s service area, and how he applied that idea to his efforts to revamp program advisory boards at Ashland. The process involved getting industry leaders to come to the campus and examine the programs before providing feedback, which Brand said was an eye-opening experience.

“We had a program advisory board, but I really wanted someone to come out, one on one, and come out and tell us what we needed to change,” he said. “That gave us the idea to revamp all of our program advisory boards, so we went through the college and did that.”

What is your experience with legislature, budgets, and collaboration with other institutions?

Brand said that during his time at Meridian Community College, involvement in legislature was a necessary focus for administrators and leaders at all levels, to the point that colleges were forced to show up in force and fight for support from their lawmakers.

“Mississippi is one of the most political states you can possibly be in, and the community colleges were always right smack in the middle of that,” he said. “We literally loaded up a bus. We took faculty, staff and students and we went to the capitol. We went office to office, talking to people and sharing our story on why we had to continue things the way they were, which was with good state funding, because we mattered. We had to tell that story every year, because inevitably, every year, someone wanted to cut our funding.”

Brand expressed enthusiasm for getting involved in legislation again, stating that due to unique circumstances in Kentucky, such efforts have not been a part of his duties in his time at Ashland.

How would you suggest a college like this one support the growing need for mental health resources while also lowering budgets?

Brand stressed the importance of providing mental health resources for both students and staff, insisting that even in a landscape that includes budget reductions, it is too important of a piece to neglect or do halfway.

“That’s a situation we faced at Ashland, and we finally had to make the decision that it was too important to leave out,” he said.

He went on to say that mental health was one of many fields in which students and college employees should be treated equally, and that caring for both groups in that area is necessary for the success of the school.

“I think holistically, we’ve got to treat students and employees the same. We’ve got to look out for our overall well-being. Like the old saying goes, ‘An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure.’”

After appearances by candidates George McNulty and Greg Dart earlier this month, Brand’s forum marked the end of WNCC’s presidential forum series. The Western Community College Area Board of Governors is expected to consider and select one of three finalists for the position at its regular meeting on Wednesday, April 19.