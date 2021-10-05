WNCC raising awareness of breast cancer

Western Nebraska Community College will host its “Pawzitively Pink” fundraiser.

T-shirts for the college’s breast cancer awareness campaign are on sale now, with costs from $15 to $20. Shirts are on sale through Oct. 10 and will be available for pickup on Oct. 20.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Event held on Tuesday, Oct. 19 when the Lady Cougars host Casper College. Game time is 6 p.m. During the event, all breast cancer survivors get into the volleyball match for free. Anyone wearing pink gets $1 off admission.

Order online at go.wncc.edu/pawzpink. All proceeds will be donated to the Festival of Hope.