WNCC report shows no increase in crime

Like most years, Western Nebraska Community College reported little crime in its Annual Campus Security and Fire Report in 2019.
The report — sometimes called the Clery Report — is a federally mandated annual process that requires all public colleges and universities to report known instances of certain crimes including murder, rape, robbery, dating violence, arson, stalking and various drug and alcohol-related findings.
In 2019, WNCC reported no crimes at its Alliance campus. The college reported one arrest for a drug abuse violation at its Sidney Campus. Otherwise, all other reported incidents involved the Scottsbluff Campus.
The college reported one instance of rape off-campus, two instances of fondling and one instance of dating violence. There was also one instance of motor vehicle theft, one arrest related to weapons possession, one arrest related to drug possession and 23 disciplinary referrals related to drug and alcohol use.
“It is indicative of not only the size of the campus but also where we have individuals that are coming from,” Norman Coley, dean of students at WNCC, told the Star-Herald. “Each year we get a new cohort of students, and they have to reset the expectation and individuals that are away from home for the first or second time in their life are going to sometimes test some boundaries.”
During their time at WNCC, students are required to attend several training sessions regarding sexual assault prevention and awareness. One such training that Cooley highlighted is called “Behind Closed Doors.”
“Behind Closed Doors is a very important component of our training, especially for our residence hall team members,” Cooley said.
He said that the training gives residence hall team members skills to address feelings of homesickness and depression in dorm residents. It’s a mandatory training for the resident assistants and residence hall team members.
“You also want people to have a connection as compared to just a transaction,” Cooley said.
Another major piece of the training apparatus at WNCC is the Step UP program. Step UP is a bystander intervention program, meaning it focuses on training students to intervene when they see inappropriate behavior, especially as it relates to sexual assault and harassment.
“If you see something that’s going on, say something,” Cooley said, describing the nature of the training. “Say something in real-time and empower people to be able to do something about it.”
The Step UP training is mandatory for all students and is a part of new student orientation, Cooley said.
If sexual assault and harassment do occur and the college becomes aware of it, WNCC is obligated by the federal government to investigate the allegations. That’s where Kathy Ault comes in. Ault is the human resources executive director. She’s also WNCC’s Title IX coordinator.
Title IX is shorthand for a series of protections and responsibilities public schools, colleges, and universities like WNCC are required to follow by the U.S. Department of Education.
Title IX states, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
The Title IX team at WNCC includes Ault as well as over a dozen others including staff trained to investigate allegations of discrimination and misconduct.
Once a student files a formal complaint, it goes to Ault and her team.
“And if I can determine easily that it does meet the sexual harassment definition — the new one — or if it doesn’t, we move forward from there,” she said.
If Ault or another investigator determines the incident meets the criteria established by Title IX, an investigation begins. She said these investigations run parallel to any investigation being conducted by police.
“We’re going to have a live hearing with a cross-examination,” Ault said, describing the process of investigations. “Everybody has an adviser, it’s investigated. If at any point in time, it has to be dismissed under Title IX, then it can go over to the discrimination, harassment, retaliation policy; possibly, it can go over to the code of conduct. So, it just depends on what exactly it is.”
For colleges, schools and universities across the country, 2020 brought two major challenges in regards to Title IX. During a global pandemic and after years of debate, the U.S. Department of Education officially changed the rules of Title IX.
“The changes included the definition of sexual harassment, jurisdiction (and) who the responsible employees are. So we made a huge change with that,” Ault said.
While many viewed the changes through a polarized lens, for Ault the change were about policy.
“I live by the policy. Whatever they tell me I have to do. I just do it,” Ault said.
One major change that Ault pointed out was the definition of a mandatory reporter, or person in the institution who’s required to report that they know an allegation as soon as they learn about it. The 2020 changes limited the scope of this process and limited who was considered a mandatory reporter.
“Not everybody is a mandatory reporter, but we train them like they are because we want everything reported. We want to help our students,” Ault said.