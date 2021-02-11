WNCC report shows no increase in crime

Title IX is shorthand for a series of protections and responsibilities public schools, colleges, and universities like WNCC are required to follow by the U.S. Department of Education.

Title IX states, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

The Title IX team at WNCC includes Ault as well as over a dozen others including staff trained to investigate allegations of discrimination and misconduct.

Once a student files a formal complaint, it goes to Ault and her team.

“And if I can determine easily that it does meet the sexual harassment definition — the new one — or if it doesn’t, we move forward from there,” she said.

If Ault or another investigator determines the incident meets the criteria established by Title IX, an investigation begins. She said these investigations run parallel to any investigation being conducted by police.