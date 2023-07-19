Western Nebraska Community College is nearing a 100% retention rate of its students, according to information presented to the the Western Community College Area (WCCA) Board of Governors Wednesday.

During the board's regular meeting, board members heard an enrollment report from Enrollment Research Analytics Director Arich Knaub following the conclusion of the spring 2023 semester.

Highlights of Knaub’s report include a 3.6% in student enrollment over the course of the semester, a 99.4% retention rate of full time students and a dual credit enrollment throughout WNCC’s service area equaling 38.4% of total enrollment.

“One nice thing to note is that we’re now seeing more of our dual credit students retained throughout the semester,” Knaub said. “We are now seeing a close to 100% retention rate of those students.

Knaub also noted an increase in enrollment for students between the ages of 50 and 60, which was around 20% in spring 2023. When asked, he attributed this increase to people in that age group returning to continue their education.

Wednesday also marked the first Board of Governors meeting for WNCC’s new president Greg Dart. Dart took the opportunity to share his early list of priorities with the board, which focused heavily on execution of the college’s new strategic plan, integrating himself into the communities of the school’s service area and getting involved in the development of a strategic enrollment management plan.

Dart also gave kudos to interim president John Marrin for the state of affairs at WNCC, noting that Marrin showed a level of forward thinking and stewardship that is not common in interim leaders at any level.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to him and everyone else,” Dart said. “This board, faculty and staff and everyone who has not stopped moving forward. Continued improvement has occurred during a time of interim leadership, and that isn’t common. What you have done and what he did is not the common way of doing things, and I appreciate that so much.”

Board members also addressed two board vacancies at its regular meeting on Wednesday, July 19.

The vacancies came about following the resignation of District 3 representative Richard Stickney and the passing of District 1 representative Kimberly Marcy. Both vacancies are effective as of Aug. 1.

Marcy served on the WCCA Board of Governors for 10 years, and the board took Wednesday’s meeting as an opportunity to express their condolences to her family, friends and community following her loss.

“Last Thursday, we lost a dear colleague in Kim Marcy,” board vice chair Karen Anderson said. “She served on our board for 10 years, and she was resilient, dedicated and a wonderful lady that we are dearly going to miss.”

Board chair Lynne Klemke ordered the appointment of an ad hoc committee consisting of herself, Anderson, Margaret Crouse and Allan Kreman that will make recommendations to fill the two vacancies. Crouse and Kreman currently represent District 1 and District 3 respectively.