WNCC’s 'A Christmas Carol' premieres on YouTube Friday

“With the filming process, there’s a 180-degree rule for cameras. Like if you go past it, you’ll disorient the audience, so I’m learning a lot,” he said.

The virtual adaptation of the Christmas classic also meant an expedited production. The cast and crew built the set and the props needed for the play in under a month, and they finished filming by the end of October. For a typical live show, they’d still be rehearsing for the upcoming performance.

“It was really different because I’m used to like hearing the crowd make noises, and that, like, cheers you on (and) pushes you to do better. And they just weren’t there,” WNCC sophomore Betsy Eckstrom said. “It was just a different experience, having to pump yourself up.”

Doing a virtual show was just one more challenge added to the list of the year 2020. Mintowt-Czyz said she thought it made the perfect time for this story.

“I don’t think that there has ever been a better year for ‘A Christmas Carol,’” Mintowt-Czyz said. “This concept of goodwill to all men with the current state of the world has never been more important to share. Regardless of who you are, regardless of what you believe, be kind to one another. Not just at Christmas time, but ... throughout the year.”

