WNCC’s 'A Christmas Carol' premieres on YouTube Friday

The theater program at WNCC plans on getting into the Christmas spirit Friday, Nov. 27 with its premiere of “A Christmas Carol” on the WNCC YouTube page.
Due to COVID-19, the entire 2020-21 WNCC fine arts season is virtual, including “A Christmas Carol.” This means that instead of a performing for a live audience, students and community members filmed their scenes ahead of time for a video premiere of the show.
The play stars Byron Allen as Scrooge and Will Thomas as Marley, both of whom are professional actors and have done “A Christmas Carol” seven years in a row when WNCC performed the play annually. They also performed it once for Express Theater at the Elks in 2015. When they brought this up to current theater professor Francesca Mintowt-Czyz, they immediately began working together on WNCC’s 2020 adaptation.
“It’s really great for the students to work with both amateur and professional actors,” she said. “Especially when we bring younger community members onto the set, they’re learning from the college students and college students are learning from the semi-professionals and professionals. And it’s just this really beautiful blend of artists from different stages.”
All the actors and crew members for the production had to also adapt their styles for the camera. WNCC sophomore Lemuel Grady directed the play, and he said he learned a lot about telling a story via camera instead of being in front of a live audience.
“With the filming process, there’s a 180-degree rule for cameras. Like if you go past it, you’ll disorient the audience, so I’m learning a lot,” he said.
The virtual adaptation of the Christmas classic also meant an expedited production. The cast and crew built the set and the props needed for the play in under a month, and they finished filming by the end of October. For a typical live show, they’d still be rehearsing for the upcoming performance.
“It was really different because I’m used to like hearing the crowd make noises, and that, like, cheers you on (and) pushes you to do better. And they just weren’t there,” WNCC sophomore Betsy Eckstrom said. “It was just a different experience, having to pump yourself up.”
Doing a virtual show was just one more challenge added to the list of the year 2020. Mintowt-Czyz said she thought it made the perfect time for this story.
“I don’t think that there has ever been a better year for ‘A Christmas Carol,’” Mintowt-Czyz said. “This concept of goodwill to all men with the current state of the world has never been more important to share. Regardless of who you are, regardless of what you believe, be kind to one another. Not just at Christmas time, but ... throughout the year.”
