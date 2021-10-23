WNCC’s instrumental music department presents ‘Fall Ball: Circus, Circus!’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m excited for it because last year, we only got to do one real performance,” he said. “So, this is kind of the first time we’ve got to do a normal concert. … so I’m excited.”

Of course, it’s required a lot of rehearsal time, but it still proves to be a lot of fun, especially with a theme like circus music.

“It makes me realize how much of a clown I am,” freshman Keanna Turnbull said.

It was surprising to Eckerberg how to even find music for the bands that don’t typically do circus-type performances.

“It’s interesting, especially for this (rock) band, and just how … when you hear circus-themed you’re just like, ‘what song could that be?’” he said. “…It’s interesting that we were able to actually come up with stuff, and some of it’s a stretch — like we did ‘Circus’ by Britney Spears. It’s just interesting getting creative with the theme and everything.”

In fact, the theme offered a chance to get really creative, as two of the jazz band’s pieces are originals, arranged by one of Johnson’s retired army friends.

“We’ve had two pieces that were written specifically for this show,” Johnson said, “…so it (will be) the very first performance of those.”

The Fall Ball: “Circus, Circus!” will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 at the Gering Civic Center. The event begins with social hour at 6 p.m. with the dinner and show following at 6:30 p.m. The show will feature music from the Cougar Rock band, Fire in the Pan Swingers, Western Nebraska Winds and a few WNCC vocalists. Tickets are $32 and can be purchased at https://www.wncc.edu/community/performing-arts.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.