WNCC’s instrumental music department presents ‘Fall Ball: Circus, Circus!’

The instrumental program at Western Nebraska Community College will be returning to its former in-person performing glory next Friday with its Fall Ball production called “Circus, Circus!”
Performances from the rock band, jazz band, concert band and even a few vocalists will all revolve around the circus theme for the evening. Instrumental instructor Nathaniel Johnson said he chose the theme after hearing a song on the radio.
“I was out at a park with my kids and heard ‘Tears of a Clown’ on the radio,” he said. “I said, ‘Oh, I like that tune. We should do that. What else could go with it? Oh, we just did ‘Send in the Clowns.’ I’m sure we could find something else.’”
This year’s Fall Ball will be the first in person one since 2018, Johnson said. In 2019, the Fall Ball was canceled since the instrumental program helped out with the musical, and in 2020, COVID sent the program online.
“We did it virtually (last year),” Johnson said. “Just every week when we rehearsed, we’d record something and then we’d sew it all together.”
That experience is much different from the one students and community members are rehearsing for now, which will require them to play all the music all on one night. Sophomore Matthew Eckerberg said he’s excited to make the change from last year.
“I’m excited for it because last year, we only got to do one real performance,” he said. “So, this is kind of the first time we’ve got to do a normal concert. … so I’m excited.”
Of course, it’s required a lot of rehearsal time, but it still proves to be a lot of fun, especially with a theme like circus music.
“It makes me realize how much of a clown I am,” freshman Keanna Turnbull said.
It was surprising to Eckerberg how to even find music for the bands that don’t typically do circus-type performances.
“It’s interesting, especially for this (rock) band, and just how … when you hear circus-themed you’re just like, ‘what song could that be?’” he said. “…It’s interesting that we were able to actually come up with stuff, and some of it’s a stretch — like we did ‘Circus’ by Britney Spears. It’s just interesting getting creative with the theme and everything.”
In fact, the theme offered a chance to get really creative, as two of the jazz band’s pieces are originals, arranged by one of Johnson’s retired army friends.
“We’ve had two pieces that were written specifically for this show,” Johnson said, “…so it (will be) the very first performance of those.”
The Fall Ball: “Circus, Circus!” will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 at the Gering Civic Center. The event begins with social hour at 6 p.m. with the dinner and show following at 6:30 p.m. The show will feature music from the Cougar Rock band, Fire in the Pan Swingers, Western Nebraska Winds and a few WNCC vocalists. Tickets are $32 and can be purchased at https://www.wncc.edu/community/performing-arts.