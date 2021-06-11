WNCC’s president named finalist for community college presidency

Less than two years after being named the president of Western Nebraska Community College, Carmen Simone has been named a finalist for a similar position at a community college in Oregon.

Simone is one of three finalists for the president position at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon. According to the college’s website, all three candidates completed interviews, forums with faculty, staff, students, community members and the Board of Education earlier this week. Simone interviewed June 8.

BMCC’s Pendleton campus has a student population around 3,000 students and is part of a five community college system in northeastern Oregon. The college is searching for its eighth president, who will be the successor of Dennis Bailey-Fougnier, who resigned due to health concerns, the East Oregonian reports.

The East Oregonian reports the BMCC board is expected to select a final candidate this summer with the plan to name a new president by July.

Simone was named the sixth president of WNCC on Nov. 14, 2019, after being named as a finalist to replace then-president Todd Holcomb. The board selected her over finalist Timothy Alvarez, citing her experience as a college president, along with a variety of her other roles that elevated her to the top of the list.