WNCC’s Scott Schaub strives to provide the best education he can by holding students to high standards

For the first half of his professional career, Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) physics instructor Scott Schaub played with lasers.

After receiving his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in education, Schaub worked in the research field to test and develop laser diagnostics. He worked for a company out of Denver to do laser research for the fiberglass industry and small aerosols and later took a job in Albuquerque, New Mexico, doing theoretical experimental work on laser diagnostics.

It was in Albuquerque that he and his wife, who had small children by then, decided they wanted to move back home to raise their kids. A few years later, he took a job with WNCC to teach. He’s now been there for nearly 18 years.

“I primarily do math, physics, engineering classes, and I’ve taught a variety of those,” he said. “I think I counted them one time — I think it was about 18 different classes over the years that I’ve taught here, but when we’re small colleges, you kind of have to wear a lot of hats sometimes when it comes to that. … I roughly spent half my career kind of in the research world, and then the last half of my career has been more in the educational world.”

Despite spending time in both worlds, Schaub said it’s difficult to choose which one he’s liked better.

“They’re both kind of interesting in their own ways,” he said. “I think the research work was nice because you’re always kind of on the leading edge of what’s being done in different areas. I think the educational side sometimes is a little more rewarding from the perspective that you’re interacting with students on a daily basis, and sometimes you feel like you maybe can make a little bit more of a difference in the educational setting than you can in the research world. But, they’re both interesting in their own way. I’m kind of glad I did them both. When you come and teach, it’s good to have that perspective as well.”

That hands-on experience helps him better relate information to his students in classes that tend to be more difficult. With STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) classes often leaning to the daunting side of the education spectrum, finding ways to teach various levels of understanding can be one of the challenges of Schaub’s job. However, he gladly accepts it — his goal is to make sure students leave WNCC with a solid grounding in the basics, so they can further their education more easily.

“We really try to get them their first two years of their education, and sometimes we have to take a step back with some of them that may not be ready for calculus right off the bat; they’ll have to start in college algebra, trig or something like that,” Schaub said. “(Since) we don’t offer any four-year degrees, our goal is to try to really get them prepped so that when they do the academic transfer, they can really be successful down the road. So, that’s the main thing we try to do for our engineering students, and really our STEM students as well.”

Schaub said that despite his classes being hard, he wants to see his students succeed. Holding them to a higher standard helps them down the road, as many of his former students have attested to him in the past.

“Once in a while you get a student they’ll email you and say, ‘Well, I’m glad that you were hard on this back then and held us to a high standard because it helped us down the road. We didn’t realize it at the time.’ Those are always kind of neat things to hear,” Schaub said. “...I always tell them (students) when you transfer I want it to be easier for you when you transfer, not harder for you. So, we make sure we hold you to high standards here. People tell me that — they’ve come back later and said, ‘You know, I had to work harder at WNCC than I did when I transferred to the four-year institution.”

Schaub cares about his students and their success in the STEM career pathway so much that he’s even been a part of spearheading a scholarship program at WNCC for “underrepresented” students in STEM-related fields. It’s a joint program with the University of Nebraska — Lincoln and Southeast Community College called STEMConnect.

“It’s a scholarship program that tries to support students that are interested in the STEM areas, and particularly, it’s targeting individuals that might be typically underrepresented in those groups — for example, women, first-generation students, minorities — that may not have as large a footprint in engineering,” he said. “They’re just trying to promote more diversity in those areas.”

The program not only offers financial support, but also career and educational support. It’s a five-year program and currently, Schaub and his students are in the middle of year three.

Schaub said that the program is important to create more opportunities for students, as well as to diversify the STEM workforce.

“There’s a lot of programs nationally that are funded through, like, the National Science Foundation, whose goal is to really try to produce a more diverse workforce, to try to open opportunities up for persons available to fund their education in those areas,” he said. “So, I mean, we’re trying to diversify the workforce, but we’re also trying to support students that might not have the financial means to maybe get an engineering degree, but may have the ability to do so.”

As more students are given opportunities like this one, and more continue to come through Schaub’s classroom, he said he knows the work he is doing is important. Sometimes, he said, he wonders if he is really making a difference, but when he hears success stories from former students, he knows he’s doing the right thing.

“Some days you’re like, you wonder whether it’s all worth it, but you’re trying to train them,” he said. “…I still remember this gal that lives in Kansas. She came into my office — I still remember this — and she was on the verge of tears one time and was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ but she eventually got through fine and did really well, so it’s really neat to see some of the success stories down the road.”

