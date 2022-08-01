WNCC seeking actors to portray patients for nursing simulations

Western Nebraska Community College is seeking actors to play the roles of patients and family members in life-like simulations for the WNCC Nursing Program.

Auditions will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 starting at 10 a.m. in the Judy Chaloupka Theater on WNCC's Scottsbluff Campus. All actors must be 18 or older, and comfortable with measurement of vital signs and simple, non-invasive medical procedures. These are paid positions and a background check is required.

The simulations will aid WNCC nursing students in gaining real-life experience in a controlled environment. If chosen, actors will attend training sessions in September to prepare for the simulations.

To sign up for an audition time, visit go.wncc.edu/patientaudition.

For more information, contact Violette Briggs, WNCC Theatre Arts instructor at kjeldgav@wncc.edu or 308.635.6038.