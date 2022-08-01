 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNCC seeking actors to portray patients for nursing simulations

Western Nebraska Community College is seeking actors to play the roles of patients and family members in life-like simulations for the WNCC Nursing Program.

Auditions will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 starting at 10 a.m. in the Judy Chaloupka Theater on WNCC's Scottsbluff Campus. All actors must be 18 or older, and comfortable with measurement of vital signs and simple, non-invasive medical procedures. These are paid positions and a background check is required.

The simulations will aid WNCC nursing students in gaining real-life experience in a controlled environment. If chosen, actors will attend training sessions in September to prepare for the simulations.

To sign up for an audition time, visit go.wncc.edu/patientaudition.

For more information, contact Violette Briggs, WNCC Theatre Arts instructor at kjeldgav@wncc.edu or 308.635.6038.

