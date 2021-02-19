WNCC sees no meaningful decline in enrollment

While the spring 2021 10-day report held many positives for the college, enrollment has been a major struggle for WNCC over the last decade.

“This is more than just COVID,” WNCC Board of Governor’s member William Packard said during the meeting. “We should be looking at the long-term. I don’t know how you keep a college open and go to 1,200 from 655.”

Packard was referring to the full-time headcount, which dropped from 1,229 students to 655 over the last decade.

WNCC President Carmon Simone responded to Packard.

“COVID has kind of given us some cover right now. But it has been a 10-year decline. And we need to ask ourselves some very tough questions about why this is happening and what we can do to turn around,” she said.

To this end, WNCC hired SEM Works several months ago to analyze the college’s enrollment problem. Last year, SEM issued their findings to the board in a report. The report recommended that WNCC market aggressively to non-traditional students and move away from a traditional model.

WNCC has followed this advice, implementing a diesel technical program for the Fall 2021 semester.

As students navigate the spring semester, picking up some courses and dropping others, the final enrollment data becomes available. Elkins told the board that — if spring 2021 is a statistically typical semester — WNCC might see an enrollment increase. Right now, Elkins projected that the final spring enrollment total would be 1,549.

