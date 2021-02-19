WNCC sees no meaningful decline in enrollment

After three years of decline, Western Nebraska Community College’s enrollment dropped by just two students in spring 2021.
The 10-day enrollment report — released this week as part of the monthly Board of Governors meeting — revealed that the college’s enrollment was stable between the spring 2020 semester and the spring 2021 semester. The report is meant to be a snapshot of the college’s enrollment as students settle into the semester.
“Overall, not a big deal of change from this time last year,” Brian Elkins, WNCC registrar, told the Board of Governors as he presented the report.
In all, the 10-day report said there are 1,500 students across WNCC’s three campuses this semester. In the fall of 2020, WNCC reported an enrollment of 1,625 — a 5.6% decline from the previous year. However, by the end of the fall semester, WNCC had 1,604 students.
“Overall, we had some softening with enrollment during this fall semester. We had some movement with students going part-time here in Scottsbluff,” Elkins said.
Enrollment data indicates that spring enrollment is typically lower than fall enrollment.
Like all colleges, universities and schools, the enrollment count is a critical indicator for WNCC. Money collected from tuition as well as money granted from the state is closely tied to enrollment. In short, as enrollment declines revenues follow.
The college’s enrollment has been affected by two historic events over the last two decades: The Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. The recession of 2008 and 2009 coincides with massive growth in community college enrollment as Americans lost jobs and went to school.
WNCC was no exception. In 2013, WNCC’s spring enrollment headcount was 4,472. That’s over 66% more students than the 2021 spring semester. Since then, however, WNCC’s enrollment has declined year after year as the economy improved.
In 2020, the pandemic rocked community colleges across the county. Inside Higher Education, a media outlet that reports on high education across the U.S., reported that national enrollment at community colleges dropped by 10%.
While WNCC’s enrollment decline was less than 1%, the 10-day enrollment report indicated that credit hours declined by 2.7%. That suggests that about the same amount of students are taking fewer classes. In all, the spring 2021 semester saw 1,500 students taking 13,825 credit hours. That’s compared to spring 2020 where 1,502 students were taking 14,210.5 credits.
Retention was also something Elkins pointed to as positive. Overall, WNCC retained 74% of its students between the fall and spring semesters.
“As we’ve had more students staying online, we’ve seen a drop from on-campus sites as we can expect, as more individuals are taking those online classes,” Elkins said.
While the spring 2021 10-day report held many positives for the college, enrollment has been a major struggle for WNCC over the last decade.
“This is more than just COVID,” WNCC Board of Governor’s member William Packard said during the meeting. “We should be looking at the long-term. I don’t know how you keep a college open and go to 1,200 from 655.”
Packard was referring to the full-time headcount, which dropped from 1,229 students to 655 over the last decade.
WNCC President Carmon Simone responded to Packard.
“COVID has kind of given us some cover right now. But it has been a 10-year decline. And we need to ask ourselves some very tough questions about why this is happening and what we can do to turn around,” she said.
To this end, WNCC hired SEM Works several months ago to analyze the college’s enrollment problem. Last year, SEM issued their findings to the board in a report. The report recommended that WNCC market aggressively to non-traditional students and move away from a traditional model.
WNCC has followed this advice, implementing a diesel technical program for the Fall 2021 semester.
As students navigate the spring semester, picking up some courses and dropping others, the final enrollment data becomes available. Elkins told the board that — if spring 2021 is a statistically typical semester — WNCC might see an enrollment increase. Right now, Elkins projected that the final spring enrollment total would be 1,549.