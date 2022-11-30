WNCC selects Rachel Mitchell as new director of adult education

This week Western Nebraska Community College welcomed Rachel Mitchell to a new role as director of adult education.

Mitchell, who most recently served the college as an adult education instructor, is now responsible for supervising and supporting those in her former role at numerous locations across western Nebraska.

“I oversee all of our campuses that provide basic adult education, English as a second language, and adult secondary education,” said Mitchell.

These three subjects form the core of Mitchell’s work. Basic adult education generally involves refreshing skills like reading and mathematics in preparation for furthering one’s education. The goal of adult secondary education is the earning of a GED, which is equivalent to a high school diploma.

Facilities overseen by Mitchell can be found in Scottsbluff, Alliance, Chadron, Kimball, Sidney, and more locations that are in the process of starting up. In this way, Mitchell and those who work alongside her serve the entire Panhandle in the area of adult education, which often goes unrecognized or flies under the radar.

The overall goal of these resources is to help adults improve their lives and their community by providing access to the learning opportunities they need.

“If your English isn’t great, we offer programs to help you learn. We also offer a program to help you get your GED,” said Mitchell. “We offer these services for free so people can have better opportunities. We don’t want to exclude anyone.”

Mitchell’s passion for the field of adult education stems from her desire to share diverse opportunities with people who haven’t received as many as she and others have.

“Everyone has had times when they wish they had just one other opportunity. I’ve been lucky enough that people have shown me different opportunities, and if it wasn’t for them, I probably wouldn’t be here,” she said.

Mitchell wants anyone and everyone who can make use of the resources her program has to offer to feel comfortable and welcome in taking the next step in their education, and she said that everyone involved in the process is committed to seeing the goals of their students become a reality.

“We’re so fortunate to have such wonderful instructors and have a program that can really influence people’s lives,” said Mitchell. “I really want to help push that out into different communities and show what we have to offer.”

Anyone interested in the services provided by WNCC’s adult education department can find information and locations online at https://tinyurl.com/WNCCadultEd.

Mitchell’s work is directly related to many other community resources under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), which was passed in 2014 to replace the Workforce Investment Act of 1998. The goal of this legislation was to increase coordination among federal workforce development and related programs.

Many of these programs fall within the Nebraska Department of Labor, led locally by regional manager Pat Comfort. Comfort has been with the Department of Labor for more than 20 years, and she recognizes how critical adult education resources are to the joint goals of those under the WIOA, as well as how efficient it is to make all related resources available under the same roof.

“We have always had the adult education component within our buildings and our areas,” said Comfort. “It’s a great way to make that seamless handoff between adult education and job seeking. If somebody has a need, how much easier is it to walk somebody down the hall and introduce them than it is to make them drive across town?”

Comfort and Mitchell agreed that the goal of their work was to build stronger communities by empowering the individuals and groups that they are made of.

“The whole point here is to get people job-ready so they can go into the workforce and build our communities,” said Comfort. “It’s important to build businesses and build families, because that’s how you build community, and I see that as our most important role.”

The Nebraska Department of Labor office can be found in Suite 300 of the state office building at 505A Broadway in Scottsbluff. This location serves as an excellent one-stop-shop for anyone in need of resources related to adult education and employment services.