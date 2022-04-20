 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNCC spring concert 'Testament' shares a message of freedom Sunday

WNCC spring concert::1

WNCC instrumental instructor Nathaniel Johnson, second from right, directs students Keanna Turnbull, Emanuel Bustamante and Jose Martinez in a rehearsal on Wednesday.

A long-time desire to perform the intense concert band composition of “The Testament of Freedom” by Randall Thompson inspired Western Nebraska Community College instrumental instructor Nathaniel Johnson to center the department’s 2022 spring concert around a patriotic theme.

The concert, which will take place on Sunday, April 24, is called “Testament,” as a nod to the central musical piece. “The Testament of Freedom” was a piece that Johnson performed during his college days and has since been wanting to bring it to WNCC, but hasn’t had the band for it, until now.

“I really, really liked the piece, and I wanted to do it for a long time,” he said. “We finally have the musicians to be able to handle it. … It’s fairly involved and it’s long and it’s intense.”

WNCC spring concert::1

Jose Martinez rehearses with his trombone on Wednesday, April 20. Martinez will be one of the musicians to perform in WNCC's spring concert "Testament."

Johnson said that the composition has four movements to it, and the entire piece is set to the writings of Thomas Jefferson. It will even feature a unique collaboration between all three performing arts departments.

“We’re being joined by the Collegiate Chorale, which is the large choir here at the college,” Johnson said. “…Violette (Briggs), our theater director, and her husband Rich will be reading the readings prior to each movement.”

The concert will also include other patriotic music, such as “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful,” as well as more obscure tunes like “The Pine Tree Flag” and “Marching Along with Washington.” Johnson said he also decided that the Ukraine national anthem had a place at this concert, which will be sung in Ukrainian by vocal instructor Patrick Newell and accompanied by the Western Nebraska Winds band.

WNCC spring concert::1

WNCC instrumental instructor Nathaniel Johnson, right, points out key notes to student Emanuel Bustamante in a rehearsal Wednesday, April 20. Bustamante will be one of the instrumental performers at the spring concert on Sunday, April 24.

“It’s kind of the same theme,” Johnson said. “This is all about standing up against the oppressors, so it seemed to be appropriate.”

Johnson said that overall, the concert’s theme this year seems to be the right time and place for the messages it will be presenting, particularly for the main piece “The Testament of Freedom.”

“Honestly, I think that it’s a message that needs to be shared,” he said. “I had that comment from a couple of the band members that this is the right time to do this. I mean, the opening of the piece, Thomas Jefferson says, ‘The God who gave us life gave us liberty at the same time. The hand of force can destroy but cannot disjoin them.’”

WNCC’s instrumental spring concert is free and open to the public. It will be performed on Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m. at the Judy Chaloupka Theater on the Scottsbluff campus of WNCC.

