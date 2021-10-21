WNCC STEM students connect with PREC researchers during Wednesday field trip

“I think it’s nice to make some networking connections that are possible for internships,” he said. “That’s an important part, I think, in terms of identifying what you might want to do as a career and getting in there to work with somebody. I think it serves several purposes.”

The field trip to PREC was just one in a series of seminars the students have had the opportunity to take part in.

“We do different seminars each week. We typically do some personal development. We have different speakers come in to talk. This is actually the first time we’ve actually went on a field trip,” he said.

Normally, the seminars are on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. at WNCC, but Schaub wanted to get his students a more hands-on experience.

Some of the other speakers they have hosted include First State Bank’s Rick Tuggle who talked to the students about cybersecurity. They’ve also had engineers including Jack Baker and Dave Schaff speak about their fields.