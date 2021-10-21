WNCC STEM students connect with PREC researchers during Wednesday field trip

Researchers with the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center gave WNCC STEM Connect students a look at what they do in their fields during a field trip to the center on Wednesday.
Dipak Santra, an alternative crops breeding specialist at PREC, talked to the students about DNA and how they manipulate it to breed different traits into locally grown crops. Plant pathology specialist Robert Harveson talked to the students about different diseases that can affect area crops and his role in helping to develop disease-free plants. Bijesh Maharjan, PREC’s soil/nutrient management specialist, gave a presentation on his work to keep area soil fertile.
WNCC physics instructor Scott Schaub said it is important for students in the STEM Connect program to get exposure to different fields to help them find a field they may be interested in.
“I think it’s important for them to see what people do who are the leaders in their field,” he said.
Schaub said it is also good for the students to see what the end results are of something they may be studying in a classroom.
“Sometimes you don’t see the end result of that,” he said.
The program also helps open up different possibilities for the students in the program, Schaub said.
“I think it’s nice to make some networking connections that are possible for internships,” he said. “That’s an important part, I think, in terms of identifying what you might want to do as a career and getting in there to work with somebody. I think it serves several purposes.”
The field trip to PREC was just one in a series of seminars the students have had the opportunity to take part in.
“We do different seminars each week. We typically do some personal development. We have different speakers come in to talk. This is actually the first time we’ve actually went on a field trip,” he said.
Normally, the seminars are on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. at WNCC, but Schaub wanted to get his students a more hands-on experience.
Some of the other speakers they have hosted include First State Bank’s Rick Tuggle who talked to the students about cybersecurity. They’ve also had engineers including Jack Baker and Dave Schaff speak about their fields.
“We had some folks from NPPD and (GenPro Energy Solutions) come and talk about the solar project (at the Landers Soccer Complex). We’ve had kind of a variety of different things over time. We have had some internal speakers that do some things on digital branding, some strength finders and more personal development,” Schaub said.
WNCC’s STEM Connect is a scholarship program in partnership with the University of Nebraska and Southeast Community College to help recruit students into STEM careers.
Schaub said the program is geared toward specific students.
“The purpose is really to promote the STEM disciplines. More so than that, it’s to try to get more underrepresented groups into STEM — minorities, women, first-generation students — because those typically are underrepresented in the STEM fields. An underlying goal of the project is to try to get more people involved in the STEM disciplines that typically aren’t,” he said.
Schaub said the program offers scholarships to those students who are interested in STEM careers.
“It’s a project funded through the National Science Foundation. It’s a five year project. We’re just starting our third year. They fund scholarships at WNCC, and, if they choose to transfer to UNL, they would have transfer scholarships available for them there,” he said.
Students on the field trip to PREC are enrolled in a required class for the scholarship program.
“It’s a zero credit class, so it’s really just a required piece of their scholarship,” he said. “We don’t really assign them homework except for maybe when they have to do a survey or something. The scholarship provides them financial resources, but this is more trying to give them some supplemental information on career development, personal development and all that sort of stuff.”