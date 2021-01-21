WNCC student emergency aid increases six-fold during pandemic

From 2015 to 2019, Western Nebraska Community College awarded about $7,600 per year on average to students in emergencies, like losing their job, struggling with finding childcare, or leaving an abusive situation. WNCC typically gave out these emergency funds to 17 students per year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, WNCC has dispersed over $49,000 to 92 students according to Foundation Executive Director Jenifer Reisig. That’s a 650% increase compared to a normal year.

Reisig presented the data to the WNCC Board of Governors on Wednesday, just as the community college system was beginning its first week of the 2021 semester

“Our students have been faced with more challenges than ever before during the COVID19 pandemic,” Reisig said. “Many have struggled to pay for rent, food, and childcare which often leaves little left for tuition, fees, and books. This assistance helps our students when they need it most.”

Reisig said the emergency money comes from the Student Emergency Fund. Reisig said the fund was established in 2015 and meant to support students in emergencies. Her presentations gave examples of emergencies as losing a job, having working hours reduced, inability to find a job, inability to find childcare, loss of parental support, and leaving an abusive situation.