WNCC student emergency loans increase six-fold during pandemic

From 2015 to 2019, Western Nebraska Community College awarded about $7,600 per year on average to students in emergencies, like losing their job, struggling with finding childcare, or leaving an abusive situation. WNCC typically gave out these emergency funds to 17 students per year.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, WNCC has dispersed over $49,000 to 92 students according to Foundation Executive Director Jenifer Reisig. That’s a 650% increase compared to a normal year.
Reisig presented the data to the WNCC Board of Governors on Wednesday, just as the community college system was beginning its first week of the 2021 semester
“Our students have been faced with more challenges than ever before during the COVID19 pandemic,” Reisig said. “Many have struggled to pay for rent, food, and childcare which often leaves little left for tuition, fees, and books. This assistance helps our students when they need it most.”
Reisig said the emergency money comes from the Student Emergency Fund. Reisig said the fund was established in 2015 and meant to support students in emergencies. Her presentations gave examples of emergencies as losing a job, having working hours reduced, inability to find a job, inability to find childcare, loss of parental support, and leaving an abusive situation.
The assistance comes in many forms. For example, if a student is short on an electrical bill and qualifies for assistance, Reisig said the foundation will contact the electric provider and cover the bill. If the qualified student needs school books, the foundation transfers the money into the student’s WNCC account.
“It depends on the need and how we can meet it,” Reisig said.
She said that the college typically supplies emergency assistance to about 17 students per year, although that number has been trending upward. In the 2017-2018 fiscal year (from July to June), the foundation gave financial assistance to 27 students. While in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, WNCC assisted 19 students.
The 2019-2020 fiscal year was already on track to exceed the previous two years. By February, the foundation had assisted 19 students, according to Reisig. Then COVID-19 hit. Since March, Reisig said the foundation has assisted 92 students for a total of $49,672.02.
Reisig told the board that most students used the assistance for tuition (29%) bills (28% and housing (24%). The rest said they used it for food or books.
Health sciences students made up the largest chunk of students by subject utilizing the assistance at 43%.
“We have found historically, since we began this in 2015, that health sciences is usually the largest piece of this pie. I’m not sure if it’s because there is word of mouth getting around to students,” Reisig said. “ Often times, it is because these students have a hard time working while doing their clinicals.”
Reisig said that the vast majority — 70% — were Panhandle residents.
And, for the most part, Reisig told the board that the assistance was successful in keeping students in school. About 85% of the students that needed assistance were able to continue, according to Reisig.
“That’s a big part of our goal,” she said. “We wish this was 100%. But of course, we know that’s not always able to happen.”
About 3% of the students graduated while the remaining 12% did not register for the spring 2021 semester.
“We are happy with the 85% and feel that it’s made a huge difference to a lot of our students,” she said. “This could not have been accomplished without the help of many people throughout the college, especially the WNCC Foundation team: Alena Haun, Charlotte Preston, and Mary Sheffield. They dropped everything to focus on getting emergency assistance to students who needed it before the end of the year.”