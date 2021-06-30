WNCC, student injured in utility pole collapse reach $400,000 settlement

The Western Nebraska Community College’s Board of Governors approved a settlement agreement with a student injured after a utility pole collapsed in 2018.
The board approved a settlement with the student for $400,000, according to WCCA Board of Governors’ materials.
According to a claim submitted to the college in May 2018, Seth Bernhardt, a then-22-year-old student participating in the college’s powerline construction and maintenance program, had been among students directed to pose as a photographer took photos of the program. A program instructor, Edward Salazar, allegedly directed students to climb onto a utility pole, with one end of the pole resting on the ground and the other end perched on a “crib,” or wooden support that held the pole in place about four feet above the ground. About 10 to 15 students climbed onto the pole, and according to the claim, some of the students expressed concern that the crib would would break, due to its appearance of being old and weathered and it making “cracking noises.” The crib broke, bringing the utility pole down, as well as those standing on it.
Bernhardt had not been among those who climbed the pole, however, the pole landed on his left leg. After being transported to Regional West Medical Center, he was diagnosed with closed fractures in the middle and distal thirds of his tibia and fibula and underwent surgery.
At the time of the tort claim filing, Bernhardt’s attorney said he faced medical bills in excess of $40,000 and a lengthy recovery. Bernhardt had sought damages in the amount of $1 million and further damages as may be proven at trial. Bernhardt later filed a lawsuit against WNCC, which was dismissed on May 13.