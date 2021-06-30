WNCC, student injured in utility pole collapse reach $400,000 settlement

According to a claim submitted to the college in May 2018, Seth Bernhardt, a then-22-year-old student participating in the college’s powerline construction and maintenance program, had been among students directed to pose as a photographer took photos of the program. A program instructor, Edward Salazar, allegedly directed students to climb onto a utility pole, with one end of the pole resting on the ground and the other end perched on a “crib,” or wooden support that held the pole in place about four feet above the ground. About 10 to 15 students climbed onto the pole, and according to the claim, some of the students expressed concern that the crib would would break, due to its appearance of being old and weathered and it making “cracking noises.” The crib broke, bringing the utility pole down, as well as those standing on it.