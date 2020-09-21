WNCC students celebrate Hispanic Heritage

Over the school year, WNCC will highlight different cultures from the area. Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15-Oct. 15, so the programs started with that culture. Black history and Black identity will be included, along with Native American identity and a German-American event as well.

“It’s important because we’re preparing our college students to live in an interconnected, globalized, inter-cultural world where, with technology, students could be working in one industry with people from lots of different places,” Guzman said. “It’s great for our students to have a better understanding of the people they live with, the people they go to school with, but also the people they’re going to interact with in the future.

“It also helps break down barriers, too. When you’re able to try similar foods or able to try similar activities, it expands our students’ world, and makes them better citizens.”

The importance of addressing social issues has become even more important as the country as a whole struggles with the issues.