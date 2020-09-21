WNCC students celebrate Hispanic Heritage

Monday was a day of food and reaching out as Western Nebraska Community College opened up its celebration week for Hispanic Heritage Month.
Students coming in and out of the main entrance in the morning and early afternoon were handed a vanilla Mexican sweet bread and information about the events coming up for the rest of the week, including a Central American dinner Monday evening at Bishop dining hall that was to include tamales, chile rellenos, anafres, fish tacos and gallo pinto.
The school will host an arpillera workshop at each of its three campuses — Alliance on Tuesday, Sidney on Monday and Scottsbluff on Thursday. Participants will learn a Chilean art form and how it was used to raise awareness about social justice issues under a dictatorship in Chile in the 1970s to the 1990s.
A Latinx virtual panel discussion Thursday evening will include local Latinx professionals talking about the complexity and beauty of the various cultures within the Latinx community.
The week wraps up with a Latin-inspired Zumba workout on the lawn outside the Welcome Center Friday.
For WNCC inclusion coordinator Maricia Guzman, the week of events highlights different aspects of Hispanic culture through food, art and discussion about social justice issues.
“It’s an educational opportunity for students to learn about other cultures and different people and to get exposed to different people and their perspectives,” Guzman said.
Over the school year, WNCC will highlight different cultures from the area. Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15-Oct. 15, so the programs started with that culture. Black history and Black identity will be included, along with Native American identity and a German-American event as well.
“It’s important because we’re preparing our college students to live in an interconnected, globalized, inter-cultural world where, with technology, students could be working in one industry with people from lots of different places,” Guzman said. “It’s great for our students to have a better understanding of the people they live with, the people they go to school with, but also the people they’re going to interact with in the future.
“It also helps break down barriers, too. When you’re able to try similar foods or able to try similar activities, it expands our students’ world, and makes them better citizens.”
The importance of addressing social issues has become even more important as the country as a whole struggles with the issues.
“I think when we think about inter-cultural competence, it’s a kind of like an iceberg,” Guzman said. “You start with the easy stuff, like the food, the festivals, the dance, the music, the things that are easy to digest. Once you become comfortable with that, then you can go deeper into the social justice issues and, sometimes, the inequalities or oppression that different groups have faced. It really just eases people in so they get more and more comfortable with exploring those deeper issues. ... If they’re able to have challenging conversations about race and identity at college, then they’ll be able to do that when they go out into the world.”
The four-person Latinx identity panel will explore some of the more difficult topics. In the Spanish language, there are feminine and masculine verbs, and Latinx is a variation on Latino.
“Latinx is kind of a more inclusive way for people who don’t identify with a specific gender to talk about that group,” Guzman said. “It’s going to be an opportunity to explore what that identity means to them. It’s very different for the four (panelists), even though they all come from the Hispanic background. Then to explore what does that mean going forward? How is it evolving in this community and the world? What are challenges and issues around that identity? What are the opportunities? It’s going to be an interesting conversation, and will also give our students the opportunity to express what that identity means to them.”
The fall WNCC student population is 28% Hispanic, up from the 25% it had been the past few years, Guzman said. She expects that number to increase based on enrollment at Scottsbluff High School, making it all the more important to celebrate different cultures.
“(Hispanic enrollment at SHS is) sitting at almost 50%, if not higher, so it’s very pertinent that we celebrate and recognize students,” Guzman said. “When you celebrate and recognize different student identities, they feel more like they belong. ... That can be anywhere, it doesn’t just have to be in higher ed.
“It can be in companies, in businesses, just by taking the times to be like, ‘I see you. I value you. And I want to learn more about you.’ I think that goes a long way in addressing when we have such strong social justice issues in our country. Taking the time to learn and hear other people goes a long way.”
