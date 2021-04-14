WNCC students go Shakespearean for first live performance in over a year

“It’s been such a fun, creative process. I really liked the design process, if I’m not lying. And Franchesca really let me run with it,” Kralovec, a freshman, said. “I think that’s really cool. I don’t think a lot of people get that.”

Mintowt-Czyz said after going nearly a year and a half with only putting together virtual productions, it’s been a little different getting back to putting together a live show.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t get to yell ‘Cut!’ anymore,” she said, laughing. “I’m like, ‘Action! I mean, Lights up!’”

The student actors noticed the difference too. They said it is slightly intimidating returning to the stage with a Shakespearean play, but it’s definitely worth it.

“It’s a little intimidating, but I am working with so many talented actors that it’s become fun,” freshman Japheth Frey, who plays Lysander, said. “It’s a whole new world performing in front of a live audience.”

Sophomore Jade Cash, who plays the mischievous Puck, said, “I’m so pumped, I could die. It’s just so different performing when there’s not an audience here. And there’s so much energy that’s lacking in the performance and so much that you miss from having actual people to actually react to what’s going on. I’m super excited.”