WNCC students showcase directing skills with four one act plays this weekend

Theatrical students at Western Nebraska Community College will show off their directing and stage managing abilities this weekend as students in the Scripts and Performance class put on their one act shows Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1.

Four one act plays between 10 and 20 minutes long and directed by students will take the Judy Chaloupka Theater stage. Two plays will be comedies, while the other two will be more serious.

“As a class we had an overall theme as to what our plays should be about,” student John Plasencio said. “…False hope is the theme.”

Plasencio is the stage manager for the play “Death of a Gerbil” by Dewan and Claire Demmer, with classmate Japheth Frey directing. Their play is a comedy about a man who dies, but once he gets to the “pearly gates,” finds out that someone up there lost his paperwork.

“It was just sort of a bizarre idea that I just fell in love with,” Frey said.

The other comedy in the lineup is “Sure Thing” by David Ives, which is about a man and a woman who repeatedly get do-over chances to impress each other. Student Caiden Heramb is directing it with Dylan Gardner stage managing. Both Heramb and Gardner said they’ve enjoyed putting the short, but entertaining show together.

“It’s been pretty smooth working with Caiden,” Gardner said. “I think everything that he has said to the actors, they’ve understood and been able to take in, and it’s been pretty easy to keep track of all the notes and keep everyone on schedule.”

Each show features a small cast of students — some of which are also part of the leadership team in charge of one of the plays. While Gardner is acting in the two dramas, Heramb will be in the other a comedy and a drama. Both Gardner and Heramb, along with Plasencio, are also designers for all four shows.

“We are all designers of the show, too,” Gardner said. “I’m doing set, Caiden’s doing lights and John’s doing costumes.”

Jokingly, Heramb added, “We’re greedy that way.”

The drama that Heramb will be acting in is called “Shadowland” by David Poyer, which is being directed by Gabrielle Contreras with Joshua Boston as stage manager. Boston said that the play is “more about a tragic story.”

“We see a middle-aged woman kind of going through what appears to be something like purgatory,” he said. “In some way, she has been detained, and each time she revisits a memory, it is becoming more and more decrepit with each passing in time.”

Being stage manager, Boston said he’s gotten to appreciate the behind the scenes part of a show a lot more.

“Now you get to see the bigger picture being painted from a different angle,” he said.

The other drama that will take the stage is called “Waiting for John” by Spencer Rowley, which is being directed by Adrianna Casias with theater instructor Violette Briggs helping out with stage managing.

Casias said her play is a sad one that she hopes gets the audience balling.

“I want to share the importance of the story, the meaning, and I do want them to feel the emotions that are happening on stage and connect in that way,” she said. “…It’s a serious, sad one with a twist — and the twist I hope makes everybody cry.”

She also said that it’s been a learning experience as a director directing individuals who might not have the same theater experience as she does.

“There’s Kate (Fraser), and she plays Edith, and she’s not a theater major. This is her first time, I believe, doing theater work like this,” Casias said. “So, directing her, it’s also a learning experience for me to go easy on her and not say all these terms that I’ve been knowing forever.”

Briggs said the goal of the class is to help the students understand both sides of theater — on stage and backstage — and that is exactly what the students have been learning through their hands on experiences.

“The idea was instead of merely having some sort of book understanding of how you take a script all the way through to performance is to actually experience that,” Briggs said. “…You gain something by learning how a director thinks, and as a director, you gain something from being an actor, because you understand how an actor will interpret a direction. So, they’ve all really, I think, expanded their understanding of the whole process of production.”

Overall, the students said they are ready to show the public all the work they’ve been doing over the last few weeks and are excited about the outcome of the entire show.

“As a class, we just made a really beautiful project,” Heramb said. “I’m really proud of everyone for coming together and doing that. It was really sick.”

The spring one act plays will be performed Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10/person for general admission, $5/person for students, seniors, and military, and $3/person for groups of 10 or more.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.