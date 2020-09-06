WNCC students speak out against racism

Students, many of whom play sports at Western Nebraska Community College, gathered in opposition to systemic racism on Friday, Aug. 28, according to students and administrators of WNCC.

“The administration wanted to make sure the students’ voices were heard,” WNCC Dean of Students Norman Coley told the Star-Herald. “But also to make sure that all students were safe out of this entire situation.”

Coley added it was “a very sensitive situation” and said this moment — both at WNCC and nationally — was a very powerful moment. He said this was a first step meant for listening and hoped it would inspire a conversation about racism in the past and the present.

He said that over the course of the day, students reached out to trusted instructors, councilors and coaches for guidance. He said students were speaking from the heart.

“This was a very authentic movement,” Coley said.

Friday’s demonstration coincided with the 57th Anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and a 2020 march in Washington D.C. in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and was motivated in-part by a student wearing a confederate flag face mask on campus.

The demonstration was coordinated by Maricia Guzman, WNCC’s inclusion coordinator. Guzman collected statements from students and worked out a place and time for students to read out their statements during the demonstration.

She said organizing the demonstration in this manner allowed for students to express their experiences in a safe and peaceful manner. She said the goal wasn’t about being confrontational.