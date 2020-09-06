WNCC students speak out against racism

Students, many of whom play sports at Western Nebraska Community College, gathered in opposition to systemic racism on Friday, Aug. 28, according to students and administrators of WNCC.
“The administration wanted to make sure the students’ voices were heard,” WNCC Dean of Students Norman Coley told the Star-Herald. “But also to make sure that all students were safe out of this entire situation.”
Coley added it was “a very sensitive situation” and said this moment — both at WNCC and nationally — was a very powerful moment. He said this was a first step meant for listening and hoped it would inspire a conversation about racism in the past and the present.
He said that over the course of the day, students reached out to trusted instructors, councilors and coaches for guidance. He said students were speaking from the heart.
“This was a very authentic movement,” Coley said.
Friday’s demonstration coincided with the 57th Anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and a 2020 march in Washington D.C. in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and was motivated in-part by a student wearing a confederate flag face mask on campus.
The demonstration was coordinated by Maricia Guzman, WNCC’s inclusion coordinator. Guzman collected statements from students and worked out a place and time for students to read out their statements during the demonstration.
She said organizing the demonstration in this manner allowed for students to express their experiences in a safe and peaceful manner. She said the goal wasn’t about being confrontational.
She added that she felt the statements were profound and showed maturity and empathy in the students at the demonstration. The big message that came across to Guzman was students wanted people to know their experiences so they knew the impact racism had on them.
Friday’s demonstration was protected under the college’s obligation to uphold the first amendment, according to school officials. The student who wore the confederate flag mask was also protected, something administrators emphasized.
Last Friday’s gathering is not the first time the national reckoning over race and racism has come to Scottsbluff.
In July, a Scottsbluff High School student and a recent SHS graduate asked the Scottsbluff Public School Board of Education to do more in opposing racism and discrimination in their district during a public meeting. That event was proceeded by a small march in downtown Scottsbluff, opposing racism.
For WNCC, Coley said that the college was looking at ways to continue the conversation about race and racism. For example, Guzman said the college will host a panel on Latinx identity on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. in Pioneer hall.
In the meantime, Coley said the college would continue leaning on faculty and staff to create opportunities for dialogue in the classroom.
He pointed to the men’s soccer team as an example of this.
According to soccer coach Todd Rasnic, this feature of his soccer team is by design.
“I think it was so beneficial for my players to have been apart of that,” Rasnic said, referring to Friday’s demonstration at WNCC.
In an interview with the Star-Herald, Rasnic shared his personal view of the demonstration at WNCC and demonstrations across the U.S.
“I believe it’s my responsibility as an evangelical believer to demonstrate the love of Christ to everyone,” Rasnic said. “Therefore, someone who’s being disadvantaged by anyone, it’s my responsibility to stand up for that person.”
Rasnic reiterated that his opinions belonged to him and he didn’t want readers of the Star-Herald to assume his opinion was also the opinion of the college.
Friday’s demonstration rekindled contemplation and reflection on Rasnic’s part. He said he sees discrimination and racism as real problems and recognizes the privilege afforded to him as a white man in America has benefited him.
He said he and his teams recognize there is discrimination in the U.S. and that there needed to be some changes made to right the wrongs.
“And what’s wrong with that? Why is there so much resistance to that? That’s the real question that people should be asking themselves,” Rasnic said.
He said discussions regarding race should be filtering through everyone’s minds, including people in Scottsbluff.
In practical terms, Rasnic said he and his teams want to focus on what’s in front of them and trying to love others the best they can.
While Rasnic isn’t alone in his opinions, he said he didn’t expect everyone to agree. He added that, in speaking with the Star-Herald, he expected to receive some amount of retaliation online or in his daily life.
“Just from what I’m telling you now, I’m going to receive tons and tons of backlash from even people that sit in a pew right next to me at church,” Rasnic said. “I think its sad — we’re just in a sad place right now.”
