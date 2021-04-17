WNCC SummerFree scholarship application open now

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College wants to encourage all to jumpstart their college education with the SummerFree Scholarship program.

SummerFree is designed to allow students to take up to two classes during the summer semester for free. Current WNCC students, including part-time, online, and CollegeNOW! dual-credit students are all encouraged to apply. Additionally, SummerFree is open to former students who have previously attended WNCC but did not graduate.

The scholarship covers tuition and fees for two courses, as well as a $200 scholarship for textbooks that can be used at Buddy’s Books & Bistro. The only cost that will land on a student are any instructional materials.

“Summer is the perfect time for students to make a little more headway toward their WNCC degree or certificate program,” WNCC Financial Aid Director Sheila Johns said. “The SummerFree scholarship can provide the financial lift they need to make that happen. This has become much anticipated by our students and we are thrilled to offer the SummerFree Scholarship again this summer.”

Students interested in the SummerFree Scholarship must fill out an application at go.wncc.edu/summerfree. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 7. Summer classes begin May 24.

For more information about the SummerFree Scholarship, contact the Financial Aid Office at financialaid@wncc.edu or call 308-635-6011.