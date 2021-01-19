WNCC theater, aviation partner for next performance

So that’s what she did. She reached out to aviation instructor Jon Leever in November, and she said he jumped on board right away. After taking many measurements, sending photos and discussing details, Leever and four of his students drove the Europa plane up from the Sidney campus and wheeled it into the theater.

“Especially because the virtual season has its challenges, and as disappointing as I know it is for my actors not to have an audience and not to perform live, if we can give them a once in a lifetime experience by bringing in a plane and putting it on the WNCC stage, I just think that would be a really effective way to help them forget that we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Mintowt-Czyz said. “And that they don’t have an audience. And they don’t get to share their work live.

“I hope that they’ll take these experiences and appreciate the documentation of their work.”

The aviation department isn’t the only program Mintowt-Czyz is collaborating with for this production. The actors will also be working on their Russian accents with visual arts instructor Yelena Khanevskaya, who is from Russia. The script for this play was written by local playwright, Christy Frederickson, og Morrill.