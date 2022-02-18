WNCC theater performs ancient Greek play 'The Furies'

Western Nebraska Community College theater students are headed to ancient Greece for their winter production of “The Furies” by Aeschylus.

According to freshman Albino Canales III, the play is about “a guy named Orestes, who kills his mom, and the main focal point of the show is these creatures called the Furies, and they are chasing him. It’s kind of a duel between the gods protecting him and the theories wanting to kill and torment him.”

Freshman John Plasencio described it as “old law versus new law.”

Both Canales and Plasencio, along with nine other WNCC actors, play the furies. For many of them, the play has stretched their acting skills and portfolios, especially because of the way the play was written.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but a lot of the stuff that I’ve been in were just, like, normal English,” Canales said. “So, this is the first time that I’ve been reading weird stuff.”

The Old English dialogue caused the actors to do a lot of research into the play, their characters and just the meanings of their words. It was almost like doing a play in another language.