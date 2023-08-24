Western Nebraska Community College’s performing arts department will soon kick off a theatrical season filled with frights.

Western Nebraska Community College theater director Violette Briggs said that this year’s theme is “Things That Go Bump in the Night” and will include shows with a variety of horror elements.

The season is set to begin with “Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!” Although the show is an adaptation of a classic horror flick, Briggs said that it has plenty of surprises, upbeat songs and humor to go around.

“It’s a fun, rock version of the 1968 film, ‘Night of the Living Dead.’ It’s not what you would expect, I’ll say that. It’s up tempo and it’s bright and it’s fun. It is crass as well, and it’s modern and contemporized, but we’re paying homage to the original film in as many ways as we possibly can,” Briggs said.

Open auditions for “Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!” will be held on Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Judy Chaloupka Theatre at WNCC. Callbacks will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the same time. To sign up for audition times and learn how to prepare, visit bit.ly/3YLQWBT.

Performances of “Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!” will be held on Halloween weekend with 7:30 p.m. shows on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The horror theme will continue in the spring semester with a production of Christopher Marlowe’s classic Elizabethan tragedy, “Dr. Faustus,” on Feb. 23-25. Those looking for even more spooky shows can return for a collection of one acts in April which Briggs said are the culmination of much work from her students.

“In the spring, as part of one of the courses, we’ll be doing student-directed one acts. So the students will be directing and stage managing anywhere from a 10- to 20-minute one act, and they get to select productions that fit within our theme,” she said.

It was also recently announced that Briggs will fill in for Theatre West Summer Repertory artistic director Patrick Newell for that organization’s 2024 season. Briggs has performed in Theatre West productions since 2021 and was selected to take the helm while Newell is on sabbatical in Italy in part due to her professional experience and familiarity with the operation.

“While he is away doing other work, I’m going to step into that role for the summer,” Briggs said. “We’ve already been working intently since Theatre West ended this summer to get our feet wet for next summer. I think Theatre West is a really important part of our community here, and I want to be able to do what I can for that organization. This is the way that I can do that for the summer, so I’ll take the summer off from acting and step into the big shoes for a while.”

Briggs also said that announcements regarding the upcoming Theatre West season will start to roll out within the next month or so.

Anyone interested in assisting with sets, costumes, stage crew and other roles is encouraged to contact Briggs at kjeldgav@wncc.edu or by phone at 308-635-6038.