WNCC theater students prepare for fall play, 'The Pajama Game'

The theater department at WNCC is making final preparations for its fall play, “The Pajama Game.”

“The Pajama Game” centers around the employees at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory at a time when disputes over wages were at the forefront of conversation.

WNCC theater director Violette Briggs said that the play was selected both for its important messages and its literary roots.

“Our season this year is all literature, so all the productions we’re doing are literature based,” she said. “‘The Pajama Game’ is a musical comedy from the 1950s, but it’s based on the book ‘7 ½ Cents’ by Richard Bissel.”

Briggs said that despite the show’s light tone and romantic plotlines, it also highlights prominent labor issues of the time.

“There’s some love story in there, but it’s also focused on a battle for the union to try and get a 7 1/2 cent wage raise for their workers,” she said. “So you do see this battle between the factory workers and the management and administrative folks.”

That battle often has multiple layers of conflict, as illustrated by the romance that blossoms between Union Grievance Committee leader Babe Williams and new superintendent Sid Sorokin, who find themselves on opposing sides of the wage issue.

Briggs said that at the time of the play’s debut in the 1950s, unions were fighting important battles for the rights of workers. Many of those battles are continuing still today.

“Part of how we choose shows is that we consider what’s relevant today and how it is going to read to the audience,” Briggs said. “This absolutely plays along. There are a lot of union battles still happening.”

The subject matter is only one part of the company’s attempts to capture the spirit of the time period, and Briggs said that great effort has gone into giving the show its 50s feeling.

“A lot of it is going to come through more so in the costuming. And our set pieces are as period as we could go, as well as our props.”

Briggs said that the best expression of the time period is in the characters’ way of speaking, which is also tied to the geographical location of the story and the economic status of each individual.

“You also get the dialect of the region,” Briggs explained. “They are in a small town south of Chicago, Illinois. You also hear the factory workers and their level of education in their speech versus the management and their level of education.”

Those who buy tickets for “The Pajama Game” are in for plenty of spectacle. Briggs described the show as dance heavy, providing a unique challenge to the cast, which overall has little dance experience.

Briggs got assistance from Tiffany Tabor Mackrill of Tabor Dance Academy on several of the show’s dance intensive numbers like “Her Is” and “Hernando’s Hideaway.”

According to Briggs, the catchy soundtrack of “The Pajama Game” is likely to leave its mark on the memories of the audience.

“So many people coming from rehearsal are like, ‘Oh that song is stuck in my head,’” she said. “I can’t fall asleep sometimes because I’m singing songs from the show.”

“The Pajama Game” was adapted into a 1957 film of the same name starring Doris Day, but Briggs said that she encourages her cast to avoid basing their performances on previous versions of the show.

“I actually like to try and keep students from watching other versions,” Briggs said. “Some people can’t get away from that mimicry. They aren’t necessarily creating their own version of the character and of the show, they’re recreating someone else’s version.”

An area of focus for Briggs in every show she directs is encouraging her company to make the show their own.

“You can do the same show a million times and it’s always a different show, and that’s because of the vision of the company and how they create that show,” she said.

Part of the vision this company has imparted to “The Pajama Game” is the strength of the show’s women.

“They really have power that maybe they wouldn’t have normally had at that time,” said Briggs. “We’re really stressing that angle a little bit more.”

Briggs wants the community to come out to the show not only to enjoy the story and music, but to support the enormous amount of effort that the company has put into it.

“They’ve worked so hard. We’ve worked six days a week on the show, so they’ve dedicated a lot of time to it, and they’re doing a phenomenal job. They deserve to be seen and supported.”

Tickets for “The Pajama Game” are available online at https://bit.ly/3yRl4Ad or at the Judy Chaloupka Theater box office.

The show will premiere with a free matinee for high school students at 9 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Public performances include two evening shows on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.