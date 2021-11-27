WNCC Theatre Club to perform dinner theater

“I find it (directing a play) a little scary,” Sabala said with a laugh. “But it’s definitely a good experience.”

Plasencio added, “I like it. I’m really into film. I would love to direct film someday, and so this is just a tool to grow in everything like that. That’s how I see it.”

While the students get a little help from theater professor Violette Kjeldgaard, the entire production is student-led, from actors to directors to stage managers.

“Violette (Kjeldgaard) is here, part of the practices, but mainly just to advise on big things,” Plasencio said. “It’s going to show off the amount of talent we have here at WNCC.”

The dinner theater event will run for two nights, Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. both nights, and it will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 101 E 20th St. in Scottsbluff. Dinner will include a salad, chicken entrée, and cheesecake. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased through the WNCC Box Office. Please note of any dietary needs when purchasing tickets. Ticket sales close Thursday, Dec. 2.

The theater club will also be hosting a toy drive during the dinner theater and invites all participants to donate a toy or gently used winter coat for kids in need this holiday season.