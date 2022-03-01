WNCC to host job and internship fair

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College’s Career Pathways & Advising department will host a job and internship fair, Thursday, March 24, at Cougar Palace on the Scottsbluff Campus.

The event is the last of three job and internship fairs the CP&A department will host, one in each campus community, in the spring semester.

The Scottsbluff fair will be open to all students and community members from 2-5 p.m., and will include a variety of businesses from the Panhandle that are looking to fill open job and internship listings.

Those in the community searching for employment or interested in a new career path are encouraged to attend. The Job & Internship Fair will also provide an opportunity for employers to meet with other businesses and network with a potential future workforce.

“This is a great opportunity for students and community members to learn about local businesses, practice networking skills and potentially find new or more meaningful work,” Gail Bower, career pathways advisor, said.

In addition to the fair, WNCC will host a “Work in Progress” event on Thursday, March 3, in the Learning Commons on the Scottsbluff Campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The workshop will cover interview techniques, cover letter and resume critiques, and other helpful resources to help navigate the job market and better prepare prospective employees for the fair.

There is no charge for job seekers to attend either the “Work in Progress” event or the fair, and no RSVP is required.

Businesses looking to reserve a booth at the Scottsbluff Job and Internship Fair will be charged a small fee.

For more information, contact Bower at bowerg@wncc.edu or 308-635-6336.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form