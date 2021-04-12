WNCC to host memorial service for aviation students killed in accident

Two weeks after WNCC aviation students Yemin An and Zhaoxin Chen were killed in an accident at the Western Nebraska Community College Sidney campus, the college announced a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 17 at the Elk’s Lodge #1894 in Sidney.

An, 21 of Seoul, South Korea, and Chen, 24 of Xi’an, China, were killed during hands-on instruction as they worked on an airplane engine inside the Aviation Maintenance facility in Sidney on April 1, according to information previously released by the college. The two sophomores were later identified by Cheyenne County Coroner’s office personnel.

An and Chen both began their collegiate studies in 2019 at WNCC and both became involved in the campus community.

An enrolled as an aviation student at the Sidney campus where he was an active member of Phi Theta Kappa - Alpha Rho Omicron chapter and the Aviation Voc-Air student organization.

Chen began his studies at the Scottsbluff campus before enrolling in the aviation program offered in Sidney. He was also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa - Alpha Rho Omicron chapter and the Aviation Voc-Air student organization.