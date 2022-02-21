WNCC to kick off listening tour in Bridgeport

Marrin said he and his team even took a special training program for listening in preparation for the tour, and he’s excited to put those skills to use and learn how the college can assist the different communities it serves.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Instead of inputting and telling folks all the great things we’re doing, we need to listen to folks and listen to the things that maybe we’re not doing that we should be (doing) or the things that possibly the community doesn’t know (about), and we are able to inform them at some point in time in the future, too.”

Marrin said he and the Board of Governors are hoping to get four main things out of the listening tour: 1) Connection and communication with communities in WNCC’s service area, 2) Appreciate and understand Panhandle communities and provide service to all their residents; 3) Data collection to ensure WNCC programs are relevant and sustainable and 4) Establish Centers of Excellence through the region to ensure quality services.

The goal is that these four outcomes will also be used toward finding Marrin’s replacement after next year.