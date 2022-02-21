WNCC to kick off listening tour in Bridgeport

With Western Nebraska Community College in the midst of the beginning stages of creating the next five-year strategic plan, Interim President John Marrin decided that the college needed to go on tour — not to tell constituents the college’s ideas, but to ask them their own ideas for the college.
“They’re the taxpayers; they’re the ones that we need to be providing service for, and we do plan on doing that … in a more robust way than possibly we’ve been doing currently,” he said. “… (We are) just looking forward to understanding how the communities have changed, what they see their futures are and how we as a college can be there to help them.”
Marrin is calling it a listening tour, one in which he’ll be asking the questions and hopefully community members will show up to provide their answers and input.
Over the course of the next several months, he’ll be heading to the 13 different counties in WNCC’s service area: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sioux and half of Cherry. His first stop will be Bridgeport in Morrill County.
“I grew up in Dalton,” Marrin said. “Actually, my granddad had a ranch between Dalton and Bridgeport, so I know the area fairly well, and I’m excited to get back there and talk to those folks.”
Marrin said he and his team even took a special training program for listening in preparation for the tour, and he’s excited to put those skills to use and learn how the college can assist the different communities it serves.
“Instead of inputting and telling folks all the great things we’re doing, we need to listen to folks and listen to the things that maybe we’re not doing that we should be (doing) or the things that possibly the community doesn’t know (about), and we are able to inform them at some point in time in the future, too.”
Marrin said he and the Board of Governors are hoping to get four main things out of the listening tour: 1) Connection and communication with communities in WNCC’s service area, 2) Appreciate and understand Panhandle communities and provide service to all their residents; 3) Data collection to ensure WNCC programs are relevant and sustainable and 4) Establish Centers of Excellence through the region to ensure quality services.
The goal is that these four outcomes will also be used toward finding Marrin’s replacement after next year.
“The Board of (Governors) also is going to use the outcomes, the actual focus areas for the strategic plan, to help coordinate when we’re looking for the new president,” Marrin said. “So, much of the work that’s going to be done and the vision for the future (are) going to help us identify who the new president is. So that’s going to be a major focus for us.”
WNCC Public Relations and Marketing Director Allison Judy said that getting the strategic plan in place prior to finding a new president was a great way to set up both the college and the future president for success.
“We feel it’s important because we want this next president to see this strategic plan and be 100% engaged, in agreement and be able to look at that,” she said. “They need to believe in it. … We’re doing a lot of work internally to make sure that that next president is set up for success and that they agree with this plan.”
Marrin will kick off the listening tour on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport at 1 p.m. Other set dates include March 3 at WNCC Alliance Satellite Campus (Box Butte County) at 1 p.m., March 9 at WNCC Sidney Satellite Campus (Cheyenne County) at 1 p.m., March 23 at Security First Center in Rushville (Sheridan County) at 1 p.m., March 30 at The Bean Broker in Chadron (Dawes County) at 1 p.m. and April 27 at the Gering Civic Center in Gering (Scotts Bluff) at 1 p.m.
The dates and places for the other seven counties have yet to be finalized.