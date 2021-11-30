WNCC tuition rates to remain unchanged for 2022-2023 academic year

SCOTTSBLUFF — Following a vote by the Western Community College Area Board of Governors, Western Nebraska Community College tuition rates will not increase for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The board ratified the tuition rates at Wednesday’s monthly board meeting on the Scottsbluff Campus.

“We are committed to serving the needs of our area and one of those needs is to provide a high quality education that is as affordable as possible for our students and their families,” WNCC Interim President John Marrin said. “I’m grateful for the support from the Board of Governors toward this priority.”

WNCC remains one of the most affordable colleges in the Nebraska Panhandle region, boasting the second lowest tuition and fees rate per credit hour.

Enrollment for the Spring 2022 semester is now open. For more information about registering for classes or financial aid and scholarship resources, visit wncc.edu/jointhepride or call 1-800-348-4435.