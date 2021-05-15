WNCC updates COVID-19 protocols for summer semester

SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College has updated its Safe Operating Protocols (SOP) for students, faculty, staff, and community members in preparation of the Summer 2021 semester.

As of May 13, all occupancy limits for spaces on WNCC campuses will be lifted, and original capacity will be restored. Face coverings will only be required in designated locations on campus where multiple people will be gathered such as classrooms, conference rooms, Cougar Palace, and the Judy Chaloupka Theater. F

ace coverings will no longer be required in common spaces, hallways, and work areas; however, individuals may choose to continue wearing facial coverings, if they feel more comfortable.

The full SOP is available at wncc.edu. WNCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic closely and adjust protocols as necessary for the Fall 2021 semester. WNCC is once again planning on in-person classes.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to covid19@wncc.edu.