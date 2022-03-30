 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNCC vocal music department presents 'Songs of the Sea and Shore' for Spring Gala

WNCC vocal spring gala

Arika Felkins twirls in a country skirt as she tries on potential costumes for the spring gala performance prior to the group's Wednesday rehearsal.

Singers in Western Nebraska Community College’s vocal music program will be whisking their audience away for the college’s 2022 Spring Gala show.

This year, the show is titled, “Songs of the Sea and Shore.” The gala will take place this weekend, April 1-2, at the Gering Civic Center.

Vocal music director Patrick Newell said he chose the show's theme based on the makeup of his two choirs.

'Songs of the Sea and Shore'

What WNCC Vocal Spring Gala
When April 1-2, 6 p.m.
Where Gering Civic Center
Box office contact 308-635-6193

“What I’m going to do is capitalize on the fact that there are more men than women in the choir this semester,” he said. “That almost never happens. I felt like we needed something with a good bass, so I thought sea shanties.”

The Collegiate Chorale is 35 singers strong, and Varsity Vocalise has 39 members. All of the sea shanties will be sung a capella.

“I’m so looking forward to that,” Newell said. “I love how the men sound when they really get their voices lined up; it’s a really rich sound. A couple of the sea shanties are just women, and the contrast between the men and women singing — the women are a lighter tone but still in tune — it’s an exciting contrast for me.”

WNCC vocal spring gala

Patrick Newell directs one of the two vocal choirs at WNCC as they rehearse for the spring gala, which will take place at the Gering Civic Center April 1-2.

Not all the songs will necessarily be sea shanties, though. Newell said that he is stretching some of the song choices to the smallest connection possible to the theme. One song is called “Sea of Cowboy Hats,” which has nothing to do with the ocean and all to do with being at a bar where everyone seems to be wearing a cowboy hat.

The gala will also include performances by the newly formed a capella groups, Andante’s Infernos (men’s) and Descant Get Enough (women’s). It will be Descant Get Enough’s first public performance, as Andante’s Infernos performed at the fall vocal showcase.

A handful of soloists will also be taking the stage for the gala.

“We have a lot of soloists this year,” Newell said. “I’ve been impressed with what they are bringing to their performances.”

The spring gala is the vocal music department’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Aside from attending to support the program, Newell said people should consider going just to experience a bit of lost heritage.

WNCC vocal spring gala

Hannah Vath sings her part in one of the sea shanties during rehearsal Wednesday afternoon. The spring gala's theme this year is "Songs of the Sea and Shore."

“There used to be such a culture of singing choral songs, and we’ve lost a lot of that culture,” he said. “This is an opportunity to hear some of the kinds of singing that we were doing 100 to 150 years ago. … It’s an opportunity to hear about our heritage in a live setting.”

The spring gala will be presented on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at the Gering Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a short social hour, with the show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Dinner will be surf and turf to coincide with the theme of the evening.

Tickets are $32 per person and can be purchased online at https://www.wncc.edu/community/performing-arts, or by calling the box office at 308-635-6193. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Breaking News