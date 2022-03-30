WNCC vocal music department presents 'Songs of the Sea and Shore' for Spring Gala

Singers in Western Nebraska Community College’s vocal music program will be whisking their audience away for the college’s 2022 Spring Gala show.

This year, the show is titled, “Songs of the Sea and Shore.” The gala will take place this weekend, April 1-2, at the Gering Civic Center.

Vocal music director Patrick Newell said he chose the show's theme based on the makeup of his two choirs.

“What I’m going to do is capitalize on the fact that there are more men than women in the choir this semester,” he said. “That almost never happens. I felt like we needed something with a good bass, so I thought sea shanties.”

The Collegiate Chorale is 35 singers strong, and Varsity Vocalise has 39 members. All of the sea shanties will be sung a capella.

“I’m so looking forward to that,” Newell said. “I love how the men sound when they really get their voices lined up; it’s a really rich sound. A couple of the sea shanties are just women, and the contrast between the men and women singing — the women are a lighter tone but still in tune — it’s an exciting contrast for me.”

Not all the songs will necessarily be sea shanties, though. Newell said that he is stretching some of the song choices to the smallest connection possible to the theme. One song is called “Sea of Cowboy Hats,” which has nothing to do with the ocean and all to do with being at a bar where everyone seems to be wearing a cowboy hat.

The gala will also include performances by the newly formed a capella groups, Andante’s Infernos (men’s) and Descant Get Enough (women’s). It will be Descant Get Enough’s first public performance, as Andante’s Infernos performed at the fall vocal showcase.

A handful of soloists will also be taking the stage for the gala.

“We have a lot of soloists this year,” Newell said. “I’ve been impressed with what they are bringing to their performances.”

The spring gala is the vocal music department’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Aside from attending to support the program, Newell said people should consider going just to experience a bit of lost heritage.

“There used to be such a culture of singing choral songs, and we’ve lost a lot of that culture,” he said. “This is an opportunity to hear some of the kinds of singing that we were doing 100 to 150 years ago. … It’s an opportunity to hear about our heritage in a live setting.”

The spring gala will be presented on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at the Gering Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a short social hour, with the show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Dinner will be surf and turf to coincide with the theme of the evening.

Tickets are $32 per person and can be purchased online at https://www.wncc.edu/community/performing-arts, or by calling the box office at 308-635-6193. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.