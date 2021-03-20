WNCC's 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream' will be performed in person

The graduating sophomore theater majors at WNCC only have one live, in-person performance under there belt. However, they will graduate with two.

The WNCC theater program’s final production of the year, Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” will be performed live and in person on April 16-18.

“The thing that makes this also a really quite special experience is that the graduating sophomores this year got to do one large-scale musical their first semester here and since have not done a live show,” theater professor and director Francesca Mintowt-Czyz said. “So the fact that their studies are going to start with a live show and end with a live show is just really quite spectacular.”

Mintowt-Czyz said they are three weeks into rehearsals of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and she has already been extremely impressed with her students’ ability to understand and take on the Shakespearean play.