WNCC's 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream' will be performed in person

The graduating sophomore theater majors at WNCC only have one live, in-person performance under there belt. However, they will graduate with two.
The WNCC theater program’s final production of the year, Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” will be performed live and in person on April 16-18.
“The thing that makes this also a really quite special experience is that the graduating sophomores this year got to do one large-scale musical their first semester here and since have not done a live show,” theater professor and director Francesca Mintowt-Czyz said. “So the fact that their studies are going to start with a live show and end with a live show is just really quite spectacular.”
Mintowt-Czyz said they are three weeks into rehearsals of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and she has already been extremely impressed with her students’ ability to understand and take on the Shakespearean play.
“I try to challenge my students every single year with a Shakespeare play, because I think that working with heightened text is a challenge that they need to be exposed to,” she said. “But I do an adaptation. So last year, we did ‘Macbeth.’ This year, we’re doing ‘Midsummer,’ and it’s about usually 50% contemporary, 50% Shakespeare. But the students’ mastery of the language was so impressive this year that it’s more like 70% Shakespeare and 30% contemporary text.”
Still, Mintowt-Czyz said she took some liberties with the play, including allowing all the child fairies to choose their own fairy names. She said she loves getting younger children in the community involved in her plays.
Having a background in working with children in theater, she knows they often bring a different perspective to the production, helping to bring it to life.
“When you’re older, you kind of lose faith in magic,” she said. “When you bring younger children on board, the whole show is magic to them, and everything’s cool. And it just brings new heart to a production. It brings a beautiful youthfulness to it.”
WNCC’s production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will take place Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m. Theater capacity will be limited to 50%, or about 200 people per show. Tickets will go on sale closer to the production dates.
As the unique academic year comes to a close, Mintowt-Czyz said she thought “Midsummer” would be a great show to end on.
“It was actually my first Shakespeare play that I was in … and I remembered it being this really magical experience,” she said. “And I think, at the end of this COVID crisis, it’s good to remind the world that there is a little bit of magic out there.”